Are there snipers in Fortnite Chapter 6? 

Snipers can give you a huge advantage in Fortnite, especially when you’re looking to kill opponents from across the map. After all, eliminating a threat before they can even react is always a powerful option in any BR.

However, if you’ve queued up for matches in Fortnite Chapter 6, you may be wondering if there are any snipers that you can unlock in the latest season — and we’ve got the answer to that very question and a rundown of the best options available in the current update.

Snipers are absent in Fortnite Chapter 6

Currently, there aren’t any snipers available in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 update. It’s currently unknown as to why these long-range options have been removed from the game, but it’s likely due to new weapons being added.

Epic Games

Best sniper alternatives

While there may be no snipers in Fortnite Chapter 6, there are some strong alternatives that can have you picking off players across the map.

Holo Twister Assault Rifle

First up, is the Holo Twister Assault Rifle. This deadly Assault Rifle is the best alternative to using a sniper in Fortnite Chapter 6. Not only does it come with a scope that enables you to line up your shots, but it also has incredible accuracy.

Epic Games

The Enhanced Holo Twister Assault Rifle (Mythic) in particular shreds thanks to its 199.8 DPS, which shreds foes in mid to long-range engagements. If that wasn’t enough, the rifle is hitscan, which means you don’t need to even lead your shots – just point and shoot.

Fury Assault Rifle

While not as powerful as the Holo Twister Assault Rifle, the Fury is another great option for lighting up distant foes. Unlike the Twister, this AR ditches damage for a high fire rate (7.45).

Epic Games

Additionally, the inbuilt Speed Grip increases both your aim down-sight speed (ADS) and movement speed. This allows you to quickly snap onto your target and pepper them with a deluge of bullets. The only downside here is that the Fury Assault Rifle doesn’t come with a scope.

Fire Oni Mask

The Fire Oni Mask is another great addition to your long-range arsenal. This demonic mask enables the user to throw explosive fireballs that automatical hone in on the target, exploding upon impact for a whopping 100 damage.

Epic Games

The Mythic variant, Shogun X’s Fire Oni Mask is dropped by Shogun X – a new boss who’s located in the Shogun’s Arena. This version comes with an upgraded ammo capacity of 16 as opposed to the regular eight, enabling you to spam more explosives.

Veiled Precision SMG

As the name suggests, the Veiled Precision SMG is incredibly accurate. This is because it comes equipped with a red dot sight and next to no recoil. While the common version comes packed with a not-too-shabby 154.5 DPS, the Night Rose Veiled Precision SMG (Mythic) pumps this up to 206.

Epic Games

The scope allows you to zero in on your target, capitalizing on the 1.75x headshot multiplier. While you’ll still want to lean on the Holo Twister Assault Rifle and Fury Assault Rifle for long-range engagements, the Veiled Precision SMG is not a bad option if you have yet to unlock them.

Just be sure to pair it with the Night Rose Medallion to ensure this punchy SMG is constantly loaded.

Now that you know the best replacements for snipers in Fortnite Chapter 6, be sure to check out our Night Rose boss guide to see how you can easily beat this new enemy.