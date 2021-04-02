All wolf locations in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

One of the biggest changes in Fortnite Season 6 is the introduction of roaming animals like Wolves, so here’s where you can find them.

Wolves are the most exciting addition in Fortnite Season 6. Not only are they deadly, but they can also become a powerful ally if you successfully manage to tame them. These canine companions often give you the edge needed in even the fiercest of firefights. After all, being able to dish out more damage is always going to be beneficial, particularly in the early stages of the game when players are scrambling for the best loot.

However, unlike the game’s other animals including frogs and chickens, wolves are known to roam through The Island. This can make tracking them down a little tricky, but there are a number of places they are known to inhabit. Here’s everything you need to know about finding these ferocious creatures.

Where to find wolves in Fortnite

Just like Fortnite’s raptors, wolves are known to cover vast distances in search of their prey. Wolves can usually be found in secluded wooded areas of The Island and avoid built-up areas of the map. This means you’ll invariably want to loot up first before you go out searching for your very own wolf companion.

While Fornite’s wolves may roam throughout The Island, they are known to often spawn in the following locations:

Stealthy Stronghold (southwest and northeast)

Craggy Cliffs (east)

Sweaty Sands (south)

Boney Burbs (west)

Weeping Woods (southeast)

Misty Meadows (west)

The Spire (south)

Catty Corner (northeast)

Retail Row (north)

It’s important to note that wolves roam around The Island, so you’ll invariably need to search around each location before you eventually find one. Make sure you come prepared as other players will also be hunting for their own wolf companion.

So, there you have it, every wolf location in Fortnite Season 6. If you’re struggling to tame wolves, boars, chickens, or raptors, then check out our taming guide to avoid any frustrations that come with encountering these wild creatures.