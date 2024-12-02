All Sprites and Sprite Shrine locations in Fortnite

Fortnite players are in for a treat, as now there are adorable Sprites that can help them out in the game. Here’s how to find them and what they do.

Titled “Demon Hunters,” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 1 has introduced plenty of Japanese-themed Battle Pass skins, locations, and weapons fitting to the aesthetics. There are also brand-new Oni Masks that allow you to pull off some crazy plays, thanks to their abilities.

Don’t let that scare you, though. Among all these additions are Sprites—adorable little creatures that provide various useful utilities. These creatures aren’t like any other regular item, though, as they’re essentially hidden at the beginning of the match.

We’ve gathered all the details you need to know about what Sprites do and where you can find Sprite Shrines in the game.

What are Sprites in Fortnite?

Sprites are tiny creatures that have just been added in Chapter 6. Currently, there are three of which you can pick up and use: Air, Water, and Earth sprites, each bringing their specialty and a finite amount of use.

They won’t immediately appear in your game as they’re not visible in your surroundings. To reveal them, you’ll have to interact with Sprite Shrines scattered all over the map.

Air Sprites

epic games / dexerto An Air Sprite ready to be thrown.

Air Sprites create a small wind vortex when thrown to the ground, which you can use to launch yourself in the air. This works similarly to a Launch Pad, as you will be able to deploy your glider and rotate to another location.

Additionally, they can damage builds and launch vehicles in the air—very useful for catching enemies off guard.

Water Sprites

epic games / dexerto A Water Sprite is a must-have as it restores your shield and health over time.

Unlike Air Sprites, which are suited for mobility, Water Sprites can heal you for 50 HP. Similar to the Shield Keg, these critters will spout a fountain of health and restore both your shield and HP over time.

You don’t always have to use them all up if you need a little health boost. Provided that there are still some uses, these can go back in your loadout.

Earth Sprites

epic games Earth Sprites are a rare spawn but they can give you a higher rarity weapon.

As for Earth Sprites, these have a distinct look to them as they appear as a wooden statue covered in moss. They also are the only ones that can’t be carried around. However, the tradeoff is that you can feed them with a weapon in exchange for a reward.

Where to find Sprite Shrines in Chapter 6 Season 1

epic games / dexerto A Sprite Shrine found in Magic Mosses.

Sprite Shrines can immediately be seen right off the bat when you jump off from the Battle Bus because they emit a beacon-like light. You just need to follow the light’s location to find a Sprite Shrine. They generally appear near POIs, but it also doesn’t rule out seeing them in the middle of nowhere.

We’ve listed some of the Sprite Shrines locations below:

Foxy Floodgate

Warrior’s Watch

Magic Mosses

Shogun’s Solitude

Nightshift Forest

Pumped Power

Twinkle Terrace

Lost Lake

Seaport City

Brutal Boxcars

Demon’s Dojo

Interacting with them will reveal the sprites around you. Most of the time, you’ll find the Air and Water Sprites, though, as the Earth ones seem like a rare occurrence at the time of writing. For the latter, you can try heading to Foxy Floodgate, Warrior’s Watch, or Demon’s Dojo to find them.

That's all about Sprites in Fortnite and where you can find their shrines.