All Ship It! Express locations in Fortnite Winterfest 2023

Winterfest 2023 has arrived and all Ship It! Express locations are now actively offering merry presents to Fortnite players. However if you’re looking to visit them all to complete a quest, we’ve rounded them up for you right here.

The long-awaited Winterfest Christmas update for Fortnite has returned in Chapter 5 Season 1. A new LTM, the absence of Winterfest Lodge, and the inclusion of a snapshot questline are some ways in which the 2023 Winterfest differs from earlier editions.

In addition to the daily Winterfest presents, players can earn free rewards by completing these quests. Although the entire island is now decked out in festive cheer, players must visit Ship It! Express locations to rescue Winterfest.

If you’re wondering where to find them all on the map, we’ve got you covered right here.

Where to find Ship It! Express locations on Fortnite map

On the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 island there are three Ship It! Express locations. They are:

Inside the Ritzy Riviera POI

East of Pleasant Piazza POI

Inside the Hazy Hillside POI

Fortnite.GG/Dexerto There are three Ship It! Express locations on the island.

We’ve marked all the three locations with the Ship It! Express logo on the map above. You’ll find the Ship It! Drones (also known as Hotspot Drones) flying around in the area.

If you shoot any of them down, they’ll drop weapons and consumables for you. To complete the quest however, you simply need to visit these locations across the same or different matches and make sure you’re in front of the Ship It! sign.

That’s everything you need to know about all the Ship It! Express locations in Fortnite Winterfest 2023. For more about Fortnite, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

