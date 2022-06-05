All vaulted, unvaulted & new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is finally here, and Epic have vaulted some weapons and unvaulted others to mix up the meta along with a bunch of new additions. Let’s take a look at what’s changed.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived with a bunch of exciting additions and unteased revelations like a Darth Vader skin and rideable wild animals. However, an even more interesting thing seems to be going on with the in-game weapon pool.

Unless you have a keen interest, it is fairly easy to miss out on whatever is going on, so we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the new, unvaulted, and vaulted weapons in the latest season of Fortnite.

Advertisement

Contents

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Three new weapons have been added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 3, including a fast-firing new Assault Rifle and a powerful Shotgun that fires twice in quick succession.

Here’s the list of new weapons that you can now find on the Island:

Hammer Assault Rifle

Two-Shot Shotgun

DMR Sniper Rifle

All unvaulted & returning weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

As with every other Fortnite season, a bunch of past weapons and items have been unvaulted in Chapter 3 Season 3, with lots of weapons carrying over from the previous season as well.

Read More: Every skin and cosmetic in the new Battle Pass

Here are all the unvaulted and returning weapons you can find this season:

Sidearm Pistol

Revolver

Auto Shotgun

Striker Pump Shotgun

Stinger SMG

Combat SMG

Ranger Assault Rifle

Striker Burst Rifle

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Grenade

Firefly Jar

Harpoon Gun

Shadow Tracker (Exotic weapon)

Marksman Six Shooter (Exotic weapon)

The Dub (Exotic weapon)

Boom Sniper Rifle (Exotic weapon)

Shockwave Grenades

All vaulted weapons in the Fortnite Season 3

A total of four different weapons and one item have been vaulted at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, so you won’t be able to use these any time soon.

Advertisement

Here are all of the weapons and items that have now been vaulted:

Drum Shotgun

Thermal AR

Thermal Flopper

LMG

MK-Seven AR

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

It will be interesting to see how the loot structure takes shape in the current season, especially with various weapon pool changes shaking things up.

Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates and guides.