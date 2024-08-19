All Marvel Easter Eggs on Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 map

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 4 includes several Easter Eggs that can be discovered across the Battle Royale island during your matches.

Fortnite’s arrival of Doctor Doom for the Absolute Doom season has unleashed various Marvel-themed additions to the Battle Royale. Whether it be all the new and returning Marvel weapons, NPCs, three new POIs, or the fresh Battle Pass skins and cosmetics, there has been plenty introduced.

However, with Doom’s takeover of the island, there has also been an abundance of discreet Marvel Easter Eggs on the map. Whether they’re potential clues to the upcoming storyline or just a nod to Marvel fans remains to be unknown. But, they certainly ask some questions.

Article continues after ad

Every Marvel Easter Egg

Doctor Doom’s reign has been made clear across the top half of the Battle Royale island this season with the introduction of the three new POIs Castle Doom, Doomstadt, and The Raft. This is where the majority of these Easter Eggs can be found.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the Marvel Easter Eggs across the Chapter 5 Season 4 map.

Defeated Marvel characters at Castle Doom

Epic Games / Dexerto Doctor Doom has filled his castle with trophies of Marvel Characters he has defeated.

Twelve different Marvel characters have been defeated by Doctor Doom in Fortnite and have been displayed around the Castle Doom POI as trophies. These are all shown below and are located inside and around the castle’s throne room:

Article continues after ad

The Thing – The rocky remains of The Thing’s body have been used as Doom’s throne.

– The rocky remains of The Thing’s body have been used as Doom’s throne. Ultron – Ultron’s head is encased inside a glass box.

– Ultron’s head is encased inside a glass box. Sue Storm – The Invisible Woman is seated behind a glass case with a plaque that reads “Sue.”

– The Invisible Woman is seated behind a glass case with a plaque that reads “Sue.” Doctor Strange – His Eye of Agamotto pendant sits securely on a red pillow cushion.

– His Eye of Agamotto pendant sits securely on a red pillow cushion. Human Torch – His burning heart is placed on the mantle of Doom’s fireplace.

– His burning heart is placed on the mantle of Doom’s fireplace. Wastelander Magneto – A broken Wastelander Magneto helmet is encased.

– A broken Wastelander Magneto helmet is encased. Silver Surfer – Remains of Silver Surfer’s Surfboard are displayed within a glass box.

– Remains of Silver Surfer’s Surfboard are displayed within a glass box. Moon Knight – His Crescent Moon weapon sits on a red pillow cushion.

– His Crescent Moon weapon sits on a red pillow cushion. Thanos – Thanos’s broken helmet is mounted inside a glass case.

Mister Fantastic – His stretched body has been turned into a ball and put inside a glass box.

Mephisto being summoned

Epic Games / Dexerto Demonic sigils have appeared at the Castle Doom forge.

The forge on the top of the hill next to Castle Doom has been mysteriously chuffing out red and black smoke since it arrived on the island. However, inside there are a few demonic-style symbols that suggest that Doctor Doom is using it to try to summon the demon villain Mephisto.

Despite Mephisto having famously fought against Doctor Doom throughout Marvel Comics, it is yet unknown why Doom is allegedly trying to bring him back to life in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Secret Iron Man basement

Epic Games / Dexerto A secret basement filled with Iron Man merchandise can be found at Doomstadt.

If you head to the top left-hand corner of Doomstadt, you will find a house that visually is anything but exciting from the outside. However, it is home to a secret Iron Man basement and even features a small Iron Man helmet above the door as a clue.

Article continues after ad

Just head through the front door and break down one of the wooden bookcases immediately to your left and this will reveal a staircase going down. Here you will find a secret room filled with Iron Man merchandise galore, such as rugs, lava lamps, posters, cardboard cutouts, a Snooker table, and more.

Article continues after ad

Marvel vs Capcom

Epic Games / Dexerto Epic Games has referenced a throwback to the classic Marvel vs Capcom games.

Inside Iron Man’s secret basement, you will find an old TV set opposite the sofa which displays Iron Man in a classic fighting game. Despite there being no direct reference to a certain game, the Doombot NPC boss at Castle Doom uses the iconic Foot Dive from the Marvel vs Capcom games as an attack.

Gwenpool imprisoned

Epic Games / Dexerto Gwenpool is being held securely at new The Raft POI.

It appears Doctor Doom has not just been using The Raft to recruit supervillains and extraterrestrial threats to his army after Gwenpool has been found imprisoned at the POI.

Article continues after ad

Outside of the prison at the southeast part of the POI there are some destroyed building remains, which at first glance doesn’t look up to much. However, this is where Gwenpool is securely held in a small room sealed shut behind a pink and white colored door.

Article continues after ad

If you head over to the door you can interact with it and you will then enter a dialogue with Gwenpool. She will set you the quest: “Retrieve an ID Chip from a Henchman and deliver it to Gwenpool.” After you have completed the secret quest, which shouldn’t take long, you will be rewarded with 15K XP.

Article continues after ad

We have provided a guide on where to find Gwenpool and complete all her missions.

Doctor Doom Bakery and Ice Cream

Epic Games / Dexerto Doom’s Dough-Main bakery and a Victor Von Scoops ice cream dispenser.

Doomstadt is home to Doom’s Dough-Main, which is a bakery that is located at the new Doomstadt POI. It is a reference to the Doom’s Domain POI from Chapter 2 Season 4, when Doom first arrived onto the Fortnite island.

Aside from this, across the map, you can now find an array of Victor Von Scoops ice cream freezers that are filled with Doom’s very own ice cream. These two additions appear to be just cosmetic changes and are expected to have no impact on the main storyline.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Doctor Doom’s henchmen

Epic Games / Dexerto A henchmen digging site next to the Grand Glacier hotel.

Doctor Doom’s army of henchmen can be found across the map this season, in particularly around the three new POIs.

However, they have even been found at numerous random locations next to POIs and smaller landmarks excavating the island in search of particular artifacts. These include being near Grim Gate, Mount Olympus, The Underworld, and a small building northeast of the main Grand Glacier hotel.

It is not yet clear what these artifacts are and why Doom is trying to search for them. With further mid-season updates coming, it will be worth keeping an eye on how these sights develop and how they fit into the main storyline for Chapter 5 Season 4.

Article continues after ad

Fantastic Four landmark

Epic Games Fractured Four landmark resembling the Fantastic Four logo.

Just east of the Piney Pumps Gas Station at the northwest of the island map, you will find the Fractured Four landmark. Here lys a large broken Fantastic Four sign of their famous logo, as if it had crashed straight off of the group’s headquarters, the Baxter Building.

Article continues after ad

This appears to be the aftermath of the Fantastic Four’s members being defeated by Doctor Doom, with their remains being shown off as trophies inside Castle Doom. However, with Epic giving them their own landmark this season, it could point more towards the leaked Fantastic Four collab allegedly arriving soon.

Article continues after ad

Galactus head

Epic Games / Dexerto A mysterious Galactus head in the ocean at the furthest top left-hand corner of the map.

Wherever you drop onto the Battle Royale island this season, it is hard to miss the gigantic Galactus head located in the ocean at the top-left corner of the map. There has been no explanation for why this is here, but it could just be a tease of the leaked Galactus collab allegedly coming during Chapter 5 Season 4.

For Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, we also have complete guides on how to get the new Medallions, where to find every Dr. Doom and Avengers chest, and when the Absolute Doom season will end.