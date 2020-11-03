All leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite 14.50 update - Dexerto

The Fortnite V14.50 patch is here, and as always, a new update means a new raft of cosmetics. So, here’s what we’ve got in terms of skins, backblings, pickaxes, and more.

Despite the V14.40 patch only coming out on October 21, Epic Games have moved quickly to get the V14.50 patch out in preparation for the launches of the Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5.

As a result, this patch is chock full of changes that get the battle royale ready for the new consoles, but, that’s not all. Jetpacks have also made a return, but they’re now courtesy of Stark Industries and should be better than ever before.

On top of the bigger changes, as always, these patches also bring cosmetics with them – giving leakers a chance to reveal some new looks before they hit the item shop. So, here’s what we’ve got this time around.

Following the V14.50 patch going live on PC, leakers have been hard at work trying to reveal details about what’s hitting the Fortnite store next. That includes iFireMonkey, who has revealed all the new skins and cosmetics that are coming soon.

The leak has revealed that Epic has added 15 new skins, eight new pickaxes, as well as one or two weapon wraps, gliders, music packs, loading screens, and back blings too.

In amongst all the new, never before seen skins, there are also a host of original default skins, like Jonesy and Ramirez, that are making a return in the ‘Origins’ set. This also includes a glider called ‘The O.G.’

Now, while the leaks are always exciting, these new cosmetics won’t be available right away. The release dates for some, like the upcoming Lachlan skin, have already been revealed and they are a few days away.

If you’ve got your eye on something in particular, you’ll just have to keep checking the daily item shop rotation to see if what you want is going to be available.