All leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite 14.50 update - Dexerto

All leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite 14.50 update

Published: 3/Nov/2020 9:24

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite skin at Dirty Docks
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

The Fortnite V14.50 patch is here, and as always, a new update means a new raft of cosmetics. So, here’s what we’ve got in terms of skins, backblings, pickaxes, and more. 

Despite the V14.40 patch only coming out on October 21, Epic Games have moved quickly to get the V14.50 patch out in preparation for the launches of the Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. 

As a result, this patch is chock full of changes that get the battle royale ready for the new consoles, but, that’s not all. Jetpacks have also made a return, but they’re now courtesy of Stark Industries and should be better than ever before. 

On top of the bigger changes, as always, these patches also bring cosmetics with them – giving leakers a chance to reveal some new looks before they hit the item shop. So, here’s what we’ve got this time around. 

Epic Games
Season 4 has been all about Marvel, but that will change in Season 5.

Following the V14.50 patch going live on PC, leakers have been hard at work trying to reveal details about what’s hitting the Fortnite store next. That includes iFireMonkey, who has revealed all the new skins and cosmetics that are coming soon.

The leak has revealed that Epic has added 15 new skins, eight new pickaxes, as well as one or two weapon wraps, gliders, music packs, loading screens, and back blings too.

In amongst all the new, never before seen skins, there are also a host of original default skins, like Jonesy and Ramirez, that are making a return in the ‘Origins’ set. This also includes a glider called ‘The O.G.’

Backblings from Fortnite v14.50 update
Twitter: iFireMonkey
The leaked backblings from the new Fortnite update.
Skins from Fortnite v14.50 update
Twitter: iFireMonkey
The leaked skins from the new Fortnite update.
Pickaxes from Fortnite v14.50 update
Twitter: iFireMonkey
The leaked pickaxes from the new Fortnite update.

Now, while the leaks are always exciting, these new cosmetics won’t be available right away. The release dates for some, like the upcoming Lachlan skin, have already been revealed and they are a few days away. 

If you’ve got your eye on something in particular, you’ll just have to keep checking the daily item shop rotation to see if what you want is going to be available.

Fortnite

How to get Fortnite’s Ghost Rider skin for free

Published: 3/Nov/2020 3:33 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 3:39

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Ghost Rider skin
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Another iconic Marvel character is right around the corner in Fortnite Season 4 as players will soon be able to battle for a chance at unlocking a new Ghost Rider Outfit.

Marvel has well and truly taken over Epic’s popular battle royale title this season. The ongoing storyline continues to introduce new heroes and villains, powerful abilities are added in with each new update, and of course, fresh skins are available every week.

With the first iteration of the Marvel Knockout Super Series back in October, players were able to compete in the Daredevil Cup. The very best players earned themselves a free Daredevil skin for their efforts. Now, the spotlight is on Johnny Blaze as the next competitive event focuses on Ghost Rider instead.

Just for playing well in the limited-time event, you could be one of the first in the world to drop in as the fiery figure.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ghost Rider Cup.

When is Fortnite’s Ghost Rider Cup?

Fortnite Ghost Rider skin
Epic Games
Ghost Rider will soon be available in Fortnite.

No different from the Daredevil Cup, this will be a single-day event. The action kicks off on Wednesday, November 4 as players fight through the Marvel Knockout playlist.

Competition is set for Trios only, meaning you’ll need to drop in with your two best teammates. All three of you will be awarded the early skin if you can top the leaderboards, however.

If you’re eager to get your hands on the Ghost Rider skin, joining the event is simple.

You’ll need to have an overall account level of 30 or higher and two-factor authentication must be enabled. If everyone on your team has ticked these boxes, you’re all set. When the event goes live on November 4, the Ghost Rider Cup will appear as a new playlist in-game. 

You’ll be awarded points based on your placement in a set number of lobbies.

Only a few hundred teams across each region will be able to claim the rare skin, so ensure your team is warmed up and ready to go. Below is a full breakdown of the point structure along with how many skins will be handed out in each region.

Ghost Rider Cup point system:

  • 1st: 25 points
  • 2nd: 10 points
  • 3rd-4th: 5 points
  • 5th-8th: 3 points
  • 9th-16th: 1 point

Ghost Rider Cup payouts per region:

  • EU: Top 800
  • NA-East: Top 500
  • NA-West: Top 200
  • Brazil: Top 200
  • Asia: Top 100
  • Oceania: Top 100
  • Middle East: Top 100
Fortnite Season 4 gameplay
Epic Games
This competition is for Trios only, so bring your two best teammates.

If you can’t make it to this limited-time event on November 4, fear not. Epic confirmed that two more competitions are on the horizon.

Expect to see new heroes and villains coming to Fortnite on November 11 and November 18.