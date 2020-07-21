The Fortnite V13.30 patch is now live and as you’d expect, data miners have managed to get their hands on some upcoming cosmetics. Check out the leaked skins, pickaxes, gliders, and more.

Fortnite’s V13.30 patch went live on July 21st, but as some fans were expecting the arrival of cars and Aquaman’s Atlantis POI, Epic Games didn’t quite release them. Instead, the new patch was all about new Summer Showdown LTMs as well as a number of bug files

Though, as the new files were added to the game ready to be released at a later date, leakers immediately set about trying to get their hands on the content that is coming later down the line.

As a result, some of them have managed to leak some brand new cosmetics in the form of skins, pickaxes, gliders, and more.

FNBRLeaks managed to get the whole set of newly added cosmetics together which includes more than ten new skins, five new harvesting tools, and 11 all-new back blings.

On top of those, there is a new music pack called The Device and at least three new emotes in the works – including Balletic, Out West, and Buckle Up – as well as a few fresh weapon wraps.

The leaker also included the previously leaked Samsung Galaxy Scout set in their image. That set is meant to be available as a part of the Fortnite Galaxy Cup. However, the event is expected to be mobile-only, and players have to own the original Galaxy skin to be involved.

Of course, with all these items being in the game’s files, they will likely be available in the item shop before Chapter 2, Season 3 comes to close in the next few weeks.

A handful of these leaked cosmetics are a part of the Fortnite Classics Bundle, so you might have to check out the bundles page at the end of the battle royale’s menu to make sure that you don’t miss out.