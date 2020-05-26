All leaked skins and cosmetics from Fortnite v12.61 update

While there’s not many cosmetics being added in the Fortnite v12.61 update, the ones we are getting are quality. A new Doomsday skin has arrived, only adding more hype to the end of Season 2’s storyline, while Drake’s “Toosie Slide” is now in Fortnite.

We’ve gotten used to getting half a dozen new skins, some new weapon wraps, and maybe a glider or two with every Fortnite patch, but that’s not the case with v12.61.

While there are some new ⁠— and very high quality ⁠— cosmetics on the way in the May 26 update, there’s not a lot. However, if you’re hyped for the Doomsday event, or even just a fan of Drake, you’re bound to be pleased.

Cyclo Doomsday skin adds final piece to Season 2 story

The Cyclo skin is the only new skin being added to Fortnite in the latest update. However, it’s absolute quality. The skin has electricity flowing through it, with an entire galaxy pulsating through its skull.

New Leaked Cosmetics! pic.twitter.com/Oa8z2LJqWI — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 26, 2020

It also comes with an accompanying backbling named the Windshear Cloak. Both assets were added to Fortnite under the name “Hurricane,” sparking rumors about how this season could possibly end.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next update ⁠— which is set to be the start of Season 3 ⁠— about how Cyclo works his way into the Agency’s plans.

Drake “Toosie Slide” emote added

The Travis Scott concert in Fortnite might seem like a distant memory for some, but there’s still some new content on the way. While some got a glimpse of Drake during the concert, now he’s been immortalized in Fortnite.

DRAKE'S TOOSIE SLIDE DANCE EMOTE INGAME! pic.twitter.com/cSw8vDPcXf — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 26, 2020

His iconic Toosie Slide has been added to Fortnite as an emote you can equip on any character. You can have your character in-game jam out to the American star’s latest smash hit, and maybe even follow along with the dance yourself.

Better yet, it looks like the music has been added to the game too, fully licensed, so when you emote on someone, it’ll play the song while you’re dancing.

Fortnite Patch v12.61 is expected to be the last update before Season 3 kicks off shortly. A host of new assets relating to the end of this season’s story have been found in this update.

For all the latest leaks regarding the Doomsday event and Season 2’s explosive end, be sure to stick with Dexerto.