All leaked skins and cosmetics from Fortnite v12.60 update

Fortnite Patch v12.60 is here, and it’s starting to spell the end of Season 12. Cosmetics-wise, this patch is a bit lighter than previous ones, with only a few new skins coming.

Quality over quantity is probably the story of Fortnite v12.60 in terms of cosmetics. While there’s only a handful of new skins, pickaxes, gliders, and wraps coming in the update, some of them are bound to get players excited.

From a new Recon Expert style, to hints towards the end of Season 12, this patch certainly delivers in teasing what Fortnite players can expect over the coming weeks.

Fortnite v12.60 leaked skins

In the skins department, only a couple of new cosmetics are hitting the Fortnite Item Shop. The Renegade Shadow and Shimmer Specialist are being added as part of the Lone Shadow and Fab Force sets respectively.

The Renegade Shadow comes in four different monochrome styles, each with a different kind of headdress ⁠— from nothing at all, to glasses and a balaclava. The Shimmer Specialist lives up to her name, popping out at players with metallic trim on her jacket and bright pink stockings.

10 new styles are also being added for pre-existing skins. Six skins in the Slurp set are getting “Base” styles, while Siren and Wolf are getting Noir cosmetics. The most interesting of them all is the Recon Expert no hat style, which has got plenty of players in a tizzy.

Fortnite v12.60 leaked pickaxes and gliders

Only the Renegade Shadow is getting an accompanying pickaxe and glider in Fortnite Patch 12.60. Players will be able to pick up the Shadow Stalker glider and the Steel Shadow pickaxe to match their new skin.

everything else i think pic.twitter.com/64spga9Z1R — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & stuff (@Lucas7yoshi) May 20, 2020

Fortnite v12.60 leaked wraps and loading screens

Three new wraps are coming in Fortnite’s latest update. The Camo Pulse features a fluro orange base with blue accents, while the Spectral Flex has a green rock pattern throughout.

You can finish off your Renegade Shadow set with the Shadow Seal wrap too, donning your weapons in black with a skull on the body.

Two new loading screens have also been added that point towards an explosive end to Chapter 2: Season 2.

A “Storm The Agency” loading screen with the caption “the winds of change are blowing” has dropped, which has piqued players’ interests just a few weeks out from the season finale.

Outside of this, a handful of new backblings have been added, and a new Tiny emote is also on the way. Be sure to stick with Dexerto for all the coverage you need for Fortnite Patch 12.60.