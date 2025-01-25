All Kaiju No. 8 skins in Fortnite and how to get them

The highly anticipated Kaiju No. 8 skins have finally made their debut in Fortnite, following the reveal of an official trailer. Epic Games has brought the anime series’ iconic characters to life, including the main protagonist Kafka Hibino, alongside Reno Ichikawa and Kikoru Shinomiya.

Each character comes with their own unique Outfits and cosmetics, and for fans eager to collect them all, a complete bundle is available to make it even easier to grab the entire set.

Article continues after ad

Here’s your ultimate guide to unlocking every Kaiju No. 8 skin in Fortnite, including V-Bucks pricing and a complete breakdown of all the cosmetics available in Chapter 6 Season 1.

Kafka Hibino









Price: 1,800 V-Bucks

Cosmetics included:

Kafka Hibino Outfit (With Kaiju No. 8 and Reactivity skin styles)

Cracked Mask Back Bling

Spirit of the Kaiju Emote

Reno Ichikawa





Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

Cosmetics included:

Reno Ichikawa Outfit

Reno’s Gearbag Back Bling

Kikoru Shinomiya





Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

Cosmetics included:

Kikoru Shinomiya Outfit

Kikoru’s Scaled Slingbag Back Bling

Kaiju No. 8 Bundle

























Price: 3,800 V-Bucks

Cosmetics included:

Kafka Hibino Outfit (With Kaiju No. 8 and Reactivity skin styles)

Cracked Mask Back Bling

Spirit of the Kaiju Emote

Kaiju No. 8’s Scythe Pickaxe

Reno Ichikawa Outfit

Reno’s Gearbag Back Bling

Freezing Round Axes Pickaxe

Kikoru Shinomiya Outfit

Kikoru’s Scaled Slingbag Back Bling

Kikoru’s Personal Weapon Pickaxe

Kaiju No.8 Wrap

Individual Cosmetics









There are also four different individual cosmetic items you can buy for Kaiju No. 8 in the Item Shop. Here’s all of them in Fortnite and their V-Bucks prices:

Kaiju No. 8’s Scythe Pickaxe : 800 V-Bucks

: 800 V-Bucks Kikoru’s Personal Weapon Pickaxe : 800 V-Bucks

: 800 V-Bucks Freezing Round Axes Pickaxe : 800 V-Bucks

: 800 V-Bucks Kaiju No. 8 Wrap: 500 V-Bucks

What is Kaiju No. 8?









Kaiju No. 8 is a popular manga and anime set in a world plagued by giant monsters that regularly attack cities. The story follows Kafka Hibino, who dreams of joining the Japan Defense Force to fight the beasts but unexpectedly transforms into a Kaiju, gaining the ability to switch between human and monster.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With its focus on massive creatures and epic battles, Kaiju No. 8 is a perfect fit for Fortnite, especially with Godzilla and Kong’s appearance. Epic may even introduce his Kaiju or human form as an NPC on the map in a future update, adding more excitement to the monster-filled world.

Given the anime’s similarities to Attack on Titan, and with Titans rumored to dominate this season, fan-favorite skins like Eren or Levi could also finally make a return in Chapter 6 Season 1

Article continues after ad

Kaiju No. 8 isn’t the only anime skin collaboration making waves this season—Hatsune Miku has stolen the spotlight as the headliner for Festival Season 7. Her debut comes with two exclusive skins and a full Music Pass to celebrate her arrival.

But if neither of these catches your eye, don’t worry—we’ve also outlined all the must-have Fortnite skins that need to be introduced in 2025.