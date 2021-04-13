All Jonesy locations for Fortnite Season 6 Spire Quest - Dexerto

While the first part of the quest forced players to locate and play a message at the Guardian Towers, the next part of Raz’s Spire Quest tasks them with finding all of the Jonesy NPCs located around the map and then dueling one of them.

Fortnite’s 16.20 update is here and it’s brought along with it another round of Spire Quests for players to grind out. These challenges give a ton of XP once completed and also give fans the ability to experience the story.

While the first part of Raz’s Spire Quest line was pretty easy to complete, the next part is a bit more difficult and will require a bit of patience as you’ll have to go all throughout the map and it will take a few matches to complete.

Where to find all the Jonesy NPCs in Fortnite

This part of the challenge tasks players with talking to the Jonesy NPCs. This means that players will have to talk to five of the Jonesy variants located around the island.

They haven’t moved and generally speaking aren’t anywhere that’s super difficult to find, so you’ll just have to make your way around the island. The chances of you getting to five in one match, even Team Rumble, would be a bit of a herculean task, so you can luckily leave after talking to as many as you can and then restart another match.

It’s also worth noting that you can go to any of them in any particular order, so you don’t have to worry about a pattern or anything as you go around the map.

Talk to Jonesy the First and duel him

After talking to all the NPCs located around the map, you’ll need to go and find Jonesy the First. Luckily, he’s located in the same spot as he was previously, so if you went to him often to get a weapon upgrade, you can visit him in Pleasant Park once again.

Finally, you’ll also need to duel him to finish off the challenges, which is not that hard but you’ll want to stock up on weapons and ammo just in case.

As previously mentioned, it’s a pretty annoying challenge and will more than likely take you a bit to complete but if you know where every one is that you need to visit, it should be a breeze to get through.