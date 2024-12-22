All Fortnite Winterfest 2024 quests and rewards

Fortnite Winterfest 2024 has arrived with a roster of exclusive Christmas quests to complete and rewards to earn.

Epic Games kicked off the highly-anticipated Winterfest event in Fortnite on December 20 with the Defrosting live event, which saw Mariah Carey perform her iconic festive song: All I Want For Christmas Is You.

But that was just the beginning. Winterfest 2024 is also packed with various challenges to complete. Here’s the full list of objectives and the respective rewards you can earn.

Every Winterfest 2024 quest and reward









Here are all this year’s Fortnite Winterfest quests and associated rewards from completing each challenge:

Guff’s Daily Assignment: A random challenge each day – 25,000 XP

Talk to SGT. Winter, about his Wintervestigation (1) – 25,000 XP

Talk to Noir on the top floor (1) – 25,000 XP

Talk to Noir to accept the first case (1) – 25,000 XP

Pick up the trail near the Cabin (1) – 25,000 XP

Follow the trail (3) – 25,000 XP

Question the unknown traveler and find out what’s going on (1) – 25,000 XP

Return to Noir with your findings (1) – 25,000 XP

Talk to Noir to get your next assignment (1) – 25,000 XP

Investigate tampered basketball equipment (3) – 25,000 XP

Go to the address listed on the charity receipt (1) – 25,000 XP

Question the mysterious sponsor (1) – 25,000 XP

Return to Noir with your findings (1) – 25,000 XP

Talk to Noir to accept the next case (1) – 25,000 XP

Investigate Canyon Crossing, collecting info about the suspected cat burglar (3) – 25,000 XP

Confront the sick and twisted individual (1) – 25,000 XP

Return to Noir with your findings (1) – 25,000 XP

Talk to Noir to accept the next case (1) – 25,000 XP

Investigate Twinkle Town, collecting info about the yeast supplementing faker (3) – 25,000 XP

Confront the suspect directly (1) – 25,000 XP

Return to Noir with your findings (1) – 25,000 XP

Talk to Noir to accept the next case (1) – 25,000 XP

Collect info about The Suburban Saboteur in Hopeful Heights (3) – 25,000 XP

Visit the grafitti’d home (1) – 25,000 XP

Talk to Hope (1) – 25,000 XP

Return to Noir with your findings (1) – 25,000 XP

Talk to Noir to accept the final case (1) – 25,000 XP

Find the Secret Files for Sgt. Winter’s Naughty or Nice list (3) – 25,000 XP

Check the list one more time (1) – 25,000 XP

Confront SGT. Winter (1) – 25,000 XP

Please note that not all of these quests will be available, with different challenges being released on separate dates throughout the event.

When does Winterfest 2024 end?

Fortnite Winterfest 2024 ends on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The annual Christmas-themed event began on Friday, December 20, 2024, and spans a total of 18 days.

Once the event ends, you’ll no longer be able to complete the quests or claim the reward. To make the most of Winterfest, log in daily to unlock a free present and finish quests to help you earn XP and level up your Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass or OG Pass faster.

