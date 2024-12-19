The cabin returns in Fortnite Winterfest 2024 and leaks have revealed all of the free rewards up for grabs, which include a Santa Snoop Dogg skin, as well as which presents you need to open to earn them.

The holidays have well and truly arrived in Fortnite, with Mariah Carey defrosting in the middle of the map and the Winterfest 2024 event finally upon us. After a year away, the popular cabin is returning once again, giving you stacks of free rewards to earn by opening presents.

While the cabin doesn’t officially open its doors until December 20, leaks have revealed what’s hiding under the tree. So, here are all the presents in Fortnite Winterfest 2024.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2024 rewards leaked

Prior to the event starting, leaker ‘SpushFNBR’ shared an X post revealing all of the free rewards that are hidden inside the cabin’s presents. These range from Emotes and Pickaxes to an exclusive Santa Snoop Dogg skin.

Check them all out below:

Crashed Chiller (Emote)

Humbug Slicer (Pickaxe)

Frosted Frets (Guitar)

Llama Lightbulb (Emote)

Yulejacket’s Blaster (Wrap)

Empty (Jam Track)

Yulejacket (Skin)

Yule Bag (Back Bling)

Peppermint Paraglider (Glider)

Snow Sparkle (Contrail)

Peppermint Pickaxe (Pickaxe)

Santa Snoop (Skin)

Unnamed Back Bling

Unnamed Guitar

What’s inside each present?

After the 2023 version did away with cabin in favor or just awarding the gifts as soon as players log in, Fortnite Winterfest 2024 once again lets you choose which present to open each day. Every present contains a specific gift, so knowing what’s inside each let’s you get the rewards you want first.

Luckily, thanks to a video from dataminer ‘Fortnite Soul,‘ we can see what’s hiding in most of the gifts. Here’s what we know so far, going from left to right:

Present Reward Yellow with red bow (Large) Humbug Slicer (Pickaxe) White with red bow Crashed Chiller (Emote) Yellow with green bow TBC Purple with gold bow Frosted Frets (Guitar) Light blue with dark blue bow Llama Lightbulb (Emote) Green with red bow Yulejacket (Skin) Red with green bow (Short) Yulejacket’s Blaster (Wrap) Red with gold bow Empty (Jam Track) Yellow with red bow (Small) TBC Light blue with yellow bow TBC Purple with blue bow Yule Bag (Back Bling) Red with green bow (Tall) Snow Sparkle (Contrail) Silver with purple bow TBC Purple with silver bow Peppermint Paraglider (Glider)

The remaining four presents are still encrypted, so leakers haven’t been able to pinpoint what’s inside them just yet. However, based on the rewards we know are coming, it will be one of these four items:

Santa Snoop (Skin)

Peppermint Pickaxe (Pickaxe)

Unnamed Back Bling

Unnamed Guitar

We’ll be sure to update this page with the full list once the Winterfest cabin is open and we can see them all for ourselves.

How to open presents in Fortnite Winterfest

Epic Games

To open presents during Fortnite Winterfest, all you have to do is enter the cabin by scrolling to the Snowflake icon on the far right of the main menu. This will take you inside the cabin, where you’ll see all of the presents lying on the floor.

From here, simply select which one you wish to open and claim your free reward. There are two piles on either side of the sofa, and you can pick open them in any order.

Just like in previous years, you can only open one free gift per day. However, since the holidays are a busy time, if you do miss a day you can still catch up on all of them when you do finally log back in.

It’s worth keeping in mind that, for now, this is all based on leaks and nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games. We’ll be sure to update this page with confirmed details as soon as they’re announced.

