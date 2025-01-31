All Fortnite OG Season 2 quests & secret challenges

Fortnite OG Season 2 is back in all its glory, bringing Tilted Towers, Crossbows, and the Black Knight with it.

Just like the first-ever season of permanent Fortnite OG, there’s a Battle Pass to work through. Whether you’re a Fortnite Crew subscriber or you’ve purchased the Battle Pass separately, there are plenty of rewards to claim.

Leveling up is essential, and these Fortnite OG Season 2 quests will help you get there faster. Here’s how to complete them all.

Fortnite OG Season 2 Greatest Hits quests

Here’s every quest that’s available starting January 31, 2025:

Hit a player from at least two stories above at Tilted Towers (1) : 20,000 XP

: 20,000 XP Damage players at new Named Locations (500): 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Use Small Shield Potions (5): 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Score a goal at Stadium or Pleasant Park (1): 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Travel distance after jumping on a Launch Pad (1,000): 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Damage players beyond 20 meters with assault rifles (1,500): 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Build structures or use ziplines in different matches (3): 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Search chests or ammo boxes before the first Storm Circle closes (10): 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Thank the Bus Driver (5): 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Visit a Named Location in each Biome (4): 20,000 XP

Fortnite OG Season 2 Greatest Hits quests, B-side

A second wave of quests will be available on March 4, 2025.

All Fortnite OG Season 2 secret quests

Here are all secret quests in Fortnite OG Season 2:

Hit players with Boogie Bombs

Search a chest at Umbrella Mine

Use a Chug Jug at Tomato Town

Visit the Motel at Night

These quests aren’t visible through the Fortnite OG quests menu. However, they’re available starting January 31 and will reward you XP once you complete them.

That’s everything you need to know about this season’s Fortnite OG quests. Sadly, we don’t have gnomes to collect this season, but with the shared battle pass XP, you’ll hopefully be all leveled up soon.

