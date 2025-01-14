All Fortnite Godzilla quests and how to complete them

Godzilla hasn’t started wreaking havoc on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map just yet, but Epic Games has given us plenty to do while we prepare for his arrival with all-new quests.

With the shared XP changes coming to this season’s Battle Passes, Fortnite is more committed than ever to keeping players engaged through quests – whether they’re story-related or the usual weekly tasks.

The mid-January patch has introduced Hatsune Miku to the Fortnite Festival, offering a fantastic local co-op experience, and has also set the stage for Godzilla’s epic entrance with a range of challenges.

Here’s a guide to every Godzilla quest and how to complete them.

All Nyanja Godzilla quests

Investigate the footprints (1): 25,000 XP

Damage opponents from one story above or higher (120): 25,000 XP

Find out Monarch's secrets (3): 25,000 XP

Travel distance while airborne (1,954): 25,000 XP

Place Kaiju detection beacons (2): 25,000 XP

By completing this first set of quests, you can earn 125,000 XP.

All Godzilla quests

The second batch of Godzilla quests will unlock on January 17 at 9 am CET/12 am PT.

All Hope Godzilla quests

The third batch of Godzilla quests will unlock on January 17 at 9 am CET/12 am PT.

All the Godzilla quests, as well as the Godzilla content, will expire on January 31 at 9 am CET/12 am PT.

Where to find the Godzilla quests





You can access the Godzilla quests by navigating to the Quests tab at the top of the screen. From there, select the “Godzilla Quests” banner. Be sure you’re in Battle Royale or Zero Build mode, as the quests won’t appear in Creative or other Epic-made modes.

Once you’ve opened the Godzilla quests tab, you can click on each quest to view its objective on the Chapter 6 Season 1 map. Some quests, like the one asking you to “Deal damage to opponents from one story above or higher,” can be completed anywhere on the map, so don’t expect a specific marker for those tasks.

That’s everything you need to know about the Godzilla quests this season! If you’re looking to earn even more XP, be sure to check out our top tips and tricks for leveling up in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

You can also check out everything included in Epic’s January 14 update via our breakdown of the v33.20 patch notes.