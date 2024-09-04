All Fortnite Doom quests & rewards in Chapter 5 Season 4

Doctor Doom has been unleashed from the Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass and is now available to claim by completing a series of Fortnite Doom quests. Those who take on the challenge will also get a few bonus rewards.

The first major update 31.10 has arrived and brings many changes to the island, including a new loot island that grants the extremely powerful Doom’s Chosen mythic that is similar to the Thanos gauntlet from Chapter 1.

With this, Fortnite players can transform into Doctor Doom themselves and obliterate any opponents in their way. However, the mythic has only a rare chance to spawn in BR matches, but players can still become Doom by unlocking the skin from the Battle Pass.

The patch has brought some Doom quests for you to complete if you’re looking to unlock the Doom skin and all related cosmetic items instantly.

All Doom quests and rewards in Fortnite

The Doom quests can be found under the Doom category in the Quests tab. There are two parts of the questline to complete before you unlock all 12 cosmetics in the Doom tab in your Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass.

This time, Epic is granting XP for completing each Doom quest and the number of quests you complete will determine the reward you unlock from the cosmetic tab.

Epic Games/Dexerto All players will have access to Doom Quests in Fortnite.

All players can also find and complete the 12 quests in the tab even if they don’t own the Battle Pass. These will need to be completed before the season ends on November 2, 2024.

Here are all the Doom Battle Pass quests and rewards:

Part 1 Doom Quests

Survive fire damage (4) – 20,000 XP

Crack opponents’ shields (5) – 20,000 XP

Hit rocks or stone structures (51) – 20,000 XP

Damage opponents from beyond 44 meters (200) – 20,000 XP

Crouch at the memorial statue (1) – 20,000 XP

Drop War Machine’s Arsenal, Hover Jets, or Auto Turret (1) – 20,000 XP

Part 2 Doom Quests

Complete Page 1 Doom Quests (4)

Open rare chests (5) – 20,000 XP

Hit players with Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets (4) – 20,000 XP

Place first or second in a match (1) – 20,000 XP

Claim Captain America’s Shield or Shuri’s Black Panther Claws from eliminated players (1) – 20,000 XP

Eliminate players in Doomstadt, Castle Doom, or Doom’s Courtyard (10) – 20,000 XP

Dispose of Followers or Henchmen (5) – 20,000 XP

Bonus Goals and rewards

Epic Games Four additional cosmetics are rewarded to all players if they complete bonus goals.

Fortnite will grant four bonus rewards for all players who complete a set of Doom quests regardless of their Battle Pass ownership. Here are those goals and associated rewards:

Complete 4 Quests – Doom Banner Icon

Complete 6 Quests – The Doctor Is In Spray

Complete 8 Quests – Doom’s Power Emoticon

Complete 10 Quests – Pandora’s Armor Doom Loading Screen

Bonus Goals and rewards for Battle Pass owners

Battle Pass owners can also unlock all the rewards in the Doom tab which features 12 cosmetic items, each earned upon completing a quest. Here are all the rewards:

Complete 1 Quest – Doom Loading Screen

Complete 2 Quests – Doom Cloak Back Bling

Complete 3 Quests – Glory to Latveria Wrap

Complete 4 Quests – The Doomblade Pickaxe

Complete 5 Quests – Fist of Doom Glider

Complete 6 Quests – Doom Outfit

Complete 7 Quests – Pandora’s Fist of Doom Glider

Complete 8 Quests – Latverian Monarch Decor Bundle

Complete 9 Quests – Pandora Doomblade Pickaxe

Complete 10 Quests – Doom’s Pandora Cloak

Complete 11 Quests – Doom’s Domain Emote

Complete 12 Quests – Pandora’s Armor Doom Outfit

If you’re looking to do more this season, check out how to defeat bosses, all weekly and story challenges and where can you find popular NPCs this season on the Fortnite island.