All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Postcard Tour Trials

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has recently introduced the Postcard Tour Trials quests that uncovers several Easter Eggs hidden across the island and rewards players with hefty amounts of XP. Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s Trials quests.

Every season in Fortnite has its own Battle Pass, which gives players the chance to earn free cosmetics. These items are usually based on that season’s theme, such as skins, Back Bling, and Gliders. However, in order to get all of them, you must first gain XP in order to level up, which in turn awards Battle Stars that unlocks the said items.

Completing missions as you go is the greatest method to level up quickly, as a typical Battle Royale match may not grant enough XP. New Trials quests have been released alongside the newest season of Fortnite, and they take players to various locations and landmarks around the island that they usually miss.

This week, the latest Postcard Tour Trials quests were released that can easily be accessed by visiting the Quests tab in the Fortnite menu. Here’s how you can complete all of those in no time.

Reddit/Gurgy Highwire awaits players to take them through an exciting set of Trials

Fortnite Postcard Tour Trials Quests

In order to begin with Postcard Tour Trials, players would first need to solve riddles that are listed under the Trials Quests tab. While some of the riddles are quite easy to guess, others can prove to be quite tricky. However, to unlock these, you must complete all the previous Trials quests.

Here are all of the Postcard Tour Trials quests currently available in Fortnite and how you can easily complete them:

Quest Location Reward Image In the city, there is a masked warrior made of lights Emote at the Samurai Neon Projection at Mega City POI 25,000 XP These boats bring cargo Emote at a boat with containers near Mega City POI 25,000 XP Swim where the water heals Take a dip in the healing waters of Steamy Springs 25,000 XP There’s a tree where the threat seasons collide Emote at The Herald’s Tree east of Anvil Square 25,000 XP In the ice cave, look for the tower Emote atop the Clock Tower in an Ice Cave located northwest of Brutal Bastion 25,000 XP

When do Trials quests come out in Fortnite?

New Trials Quests release every Tuesday at 7AM PT | 10AM ET | 2PM GMT. They often leak early but you won’t be able to complete them until they appear on your Quest Screen.

These quests follow the traditional method of challenges stacking up each week, so there’s no rush to complete them before a new week arrives. However, to unlock a new stage of Trials quests, players will need to complete the previous one.

As for Daily Quests, they’re released every day at 7AM PT | 10AM ET | 2PM GMT, while Milestone Quests will remain the same throughout the entire season, to be completed at your leisure.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Postcard Tour Trials quests in Chapter 4 Season 2 so far.

In the meantime, though, we’ve got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

