All Fortnite Absolute Doom Community Goals & rewards

Fortnite players can all work together to complete these Absolute Doom Community Goals for a variety of cosmetic rewards, but how does it work?

Patch 31.20 for Fortnite released new features such as Iron Man mythics and a Day of Doom LTM. Not only that, but fans can come together to fulfill Community Goals to reach milestones and unlock in-game rewards.

If you’re interested in helping out, we’ll go through how you can sign up for the Absolute Doom community event and obtain some sweet cosmetics.

How to get rewards from Absolute Doom Community Goals

In total, there are six rewards you can claim if you help reach certain Community Goals and milestones. Here’s what to do first:

Go to the Fortnite Community Goals website on your browser. Select the Login button. Enter your Epic Games account credentials.

Once you’ve logged in, you can see the first three rewards available to players who earn Badges. You must survive Storm Circles to contribute to the Community Goal. For every three Storm Circles you survive, you get one Badge.

Here’s when you’ll receive your rewards based on Badges earned:

Ri-Durrr Banner : One Badge

: One Badge Meow! Spray : Six Badges

: Six Badges Star Shower: 11 Badges

Further down the webpage, you’ll notice three other rewards you can earn, which are collected through Milestones. Just like before, every Storm Circle you survive contributes to the overall Community Goal. These will take a bit longer to claim:

Meowtooth Icon : 9 million Storm Circles

: 9 million Storm Circles Condiment Wrath Spray : 18 million Storm Circles

: 18 million Storm Circles Sweet Dango Backbling: 27 million Storm Circles

As a reminder, you’ll need to press the “Check My Stats” button often to update your current stats. If you notice that the webpage is behind on your contributions, hit this button.

It does say it may take players up to an hour after their last match for the stats to update, so keep that in mind. Otherwise, you should also keep up with the Lost Isles challenges and the Day of Doom quests.