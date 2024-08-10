All Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite & how to get them

Fortnite has released three brand-new Dragon Ball Outfits in Chapter 5 Season 3, including Android 17, Android 18, and Trunks.

Epic Games has teamed up with Dragon Ball various times over the years, with the first being in Chapter 3 Season 3. On August 10, Fortnite unleashed three more skins into the game in partnership with the Dragon Ball Super anime series, so here’s how you can get them.

How to get Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite

To get Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite, you must purchase them as individual Outfits or as part of cosmetic bundles in the Item Shop.

Epic Games / Dexerto You can save V-Bucks by getting the Android 17 and Android 17 Bundle in the Item Shop.

Here’s a complete list of every Dragon Ball skin and cosmetic bundles for each character and how you can get them all during Chapter 5 Season 3:

Skin Bundle Cosmetic Rewards How to get Android 17 & Android 18 Bundle Android 17 skin

Android 17 Backpack Back Bling

Android 18 skin

Android 18 Backpack Back Bling 2,300 V-Bucks Android 17 Android 17 skin

Android 17 Backpack Back Bling 1,500 V-Bucks Android 18 Android 18 skin

Android 18 Backpack Back Bling 1,500 V-Bucks Trunks Trunks skin

Trunks’ Charging Up Emote

Trunks’ Sword Back Bling

Trunks’ Sword Pickaxe 2,000 V-Bucks

Despite there only being three skins available during this season, there have been many different Outfits and cosmetic bundles launched in previous seasons and they’ve often returned to the Item Shop.

All Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite

There are 12 Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z Outfits that have been released into Fortnite since the game first launched. Here’s all of them, including the season they debuted in and their release date.

Skin Season Release Date Goku Chapter 3 Season 3 August 16, 2022 Vegeta Chapter 3 Season 3 August 16, 2022 Beerus Chapter 3 Season 3 August 16, 2022 Bulma Chapter 3 Season 3 August 16, 2022 Son Gohan Chapter 4 Season 1 January 31, 2023 Piccolo Chapter 4 Season 1 January 31, 2023 Goku Black Chapter 4 Season 2 May 13, 2023 Frieza Chapter 5 Season 1 December 25, 2023 Cell Chapter 5 Season 1 December 25, 2023 Android 17 Chapter 5 Season 3 August 10, 2024 Android 18 Chapter 5 Season 3 August 10, 2024 Trunks Chapter 5 Season 3 August 10, 2024

Fall Guys also landed into Fortnite as part of the Battle Royale’s 30.40 update. This unleashed the Where We Fallin’ event quests into the game, where you can earn yourself some free cosmetic rewards, such as the Pink Plushie Back Bling.