All Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite & how to get them

All Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite & how to get themEpic Games
Fortnite has released three brand-new Dragon Ball Outfits in Chapter 5 Season 3, including Android 17, Android 18, and Trunks.
Epic Games has teamed up with Dragon Ball various times over the years, with the first being in Chapter 3 Season 3. On August 10, Fortnite unleashed three more skins into the game in partnership with the Dragon Ball Super anime series, so here’s how you can get them.
How to get Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite
To get Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite, you must purchase them as individual Outfits or as part of cosmetic bundles in the Item Shop.
Here’s a complete list of every Dragon Ball skin and cosmetic bundles for each character and how you can get them all during Chapter 5 Season 3:
|Skin Bundle
|Cosmetic Rewards
|How to get
|Android 17 & Android 18 Bundle
|Android 17 skin
Android 17 Backpack Back Bling
Android 18 skin
Android 18 Backpack Back Bling
|2,300 V-Bucks
|Android 17
|Android 17 skin
Android 17 Backpack Back Bling
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Android 18
|Android 18 skin
Android 18 Backpack Back Bling
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Trunks
|Trunks skin
Trunks’ Charging Up Emote
Trunks’ Sword Back Bling
Trunks’ Sword Pickaxe
|2,000 V-Bucks
Despite there only being three skins available during this season, there have been many different Outfits and cosmetic bundles launched in previous seasons and they’ve often returned to the Item Shop.
All Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite
There are 12 Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z Outfits that have been released into Fortnite since the game first launched. Here’s all of them, including the season they debuted in and their release date.
|Skin
|Season
|Release Date
|Goku
|Chapter 3 Season 3
|August 16, 2022
|Vegeta
|Chapter 3 Season 3
|August 16, 2022
|Beerus
|Chapter 3 Season 3
|August 16, 2022
|Bulma
|Chapter 3 Season 3
|August 16, 2022
|Son Gohan
|Chapter 4 Season 1
|January 31, 2023
|Piccolo
|Chapter 4 Season 1
|January 31, 2023
|Goku Black
|Chapter 4 Season 2
|May 13, 2023
|Frieza
|Chapter 5 Season 1
|December 25, 2023
|Cell
|Chapter 5 Season 1
|December 25, 2023
|Android 17
|Chapter 5 Season 3
|August 10, 2024
|Android 18
|Chapter 5 Season 3
|August 10, 2024
|Trunks
|Chapter 5 Season 3
|August 10, 2024
Fall Guys also landed into Fortnite as part of the Battle Royale’s 30.40 update. This unleashed the Where We Fallin’ event quests into the game, where you can earn yourself some free cosmetic rewards, such as the Pink Plushie Back Bling.