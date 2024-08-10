GamingFortnite

All Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite & how to get them

Josh Taylor
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super skins.Epic Games

Fortnite has released three brand-new Dragon Ball Outfits in Chapter 5 Season 3, including Android 17, Android 18, and Trunks.

Epic Games has teamed up with Dragon Ball various times over the years, with the first being in Chapter 3 Season 3. On August 10, Fortnite unleashed three more skins into the game in partnership with the Dragon Ball Super anime series, so here’s how you can get them.

How to get Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite

To get Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite, you must purchase them as individual Outfits or as part of cosmetic bundles in the Item Shop.

Fortnite Dragon Ball skins in the Item Shop.Epic Games / Dexerto
You can save V-Bucks by getting the Android 17 and Android 17 Bundle in the Item Shop.

Here’s a complete list of every Dragon Ball skin and cosmetic bundles for each character and how you can get them all during Chapter 5 Season 3:

Skin BundleCosmetic RewardsHow to get
Android 17 & Android 18 BundleAndroid 17 skin
Android 17 Backpack Back Bling
Android 18 skin
Android 18 Backpack Back Bling		2,300 V-Bucks
Android 17Android 17 skin
Android 17 Backpack Back Bling		1,500 V-Bucks
Android 18Android 18 skin
Android 18 Backpack Back Bling		1,500 V-Bucks
TrunksTrunks skin
Trunks’ Charging Up Emote
Trunks’ Sword Back Bling
Trunks’ Sword Pickaxe		2,000 V-Bucks

Despite there only being three skins available during this season, there have been many different Outfits and cosmetic bundles launched in previous seasons and they’ve often returned to the Item Shop.

All Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite

There are 12 Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z Outfits that have been released into Fortnite since the game first launched. Here’s all of them, including the season they debuted in and their release date.

SkinSeasonRelease Date
GokuChapter 3 Season 3August 16, 2022
VegetaChapter 3 Season 3August 16, 2022
BeerusChapter 3 Season 3August 16, 2022
BulmaChapter 3 Season 3August 16, 2022
Son GohanChapter 4 Season 1January 31, 2023
PiccoloChapter 4 Season 1January 31, 2023
Goku BlackChapter 4 Season 2May 13, 2023
FriezaChapter 5 Season 1December 25, 2023
CellChapter 5 Season 1December 25, 2023
Android 17Chapter 5 Season 3August 10, 2024
Android 18Chapter 5 Season 3August 10, 2024
TrunksChapter 5 Season 3August 10, 2024

Fall Guys also landed into Fortnite as part of the Battle Royale’s 30.40 update. This unleashed the Where We Fallin’ event quests into the game, where you can earn yourself some free cosmetic rewards, such as the Pink Plushie Back Bling.

