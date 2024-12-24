All DC Comics skins in Fortnite and how to get them

All DC Comics skins in Fortnite and how to get themDexerto / Epic Games
We’ve put together a comprehensive list of every DC Comics skin available in Fortnite, detailing the seasons they were released and how you were able to get them.
Epic Games has brought back several classic DC outfits and cosmetics to Fortnite with the launch of Chapter 6, while also introducing the brand-new Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn skins, each featuring a Samurai-inspired design for Chapter 6 Season 1.
While some Fortnite players want more classic DC skins, many fans have celebrated the return of iconic characters like Catwoman, Starfire, and The Joker, with much more set to be added.
Every Fortnite DC Comics skin listed
There are a total of 26 DC Comics skins available in Fortnite. The very first DC skin introduced to the Battle Royale was the Catwoman Comic Book Outfit, released during Chapter 1 Season X in 2019.
The last DC skin before a lengthy hiatus was Black Adam, added in October 2022 to celebrate the release of the DCEU’s Black Adam movie. After a two-year break, DC skins made a triumphant return on December 22, 2024, with the highly anticipated launch of Batman and Harley Quinn.
Here’s the full list of all the DC Comics skins in Fortnite:
|Skin
|Price & how to get
|Season release
|Available
|Image
|Catwoman Comic Book Outfit
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 1 Season X
|No
|Batman Comic Book Outfit
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
Chapter 1 Season X
|No
|The Dark Knight Movie Outfit
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
Chapter 1 Season X
|No
|Harley Quinn
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 1
|No
|Aquaman
|Complete Aquaman Challenges in the Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass.
|Chapter 2 Season 3
|No
|Black Manta
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 3
|No
|Poison Ivy
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 4
|No
|The Joker
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 4
|No
|Green Arrow
|Become a member of the January 2021 Fortnite Crew.
|Chapter 2 Season 5
|No
|The Flash
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 5
|No
|Batman Zero
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 6
|No
|Beast Boy
|Purchase for 1,800 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 6
|No
|Catwoman Zero
|Purchase for 1,200 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 6
|No
|Deathstroke Zero
|Purchase for 1,800 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 6
|No
|Rebirth Raven
|Unlocked by reaching Level 77 of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass.
|Chapter 2 Season 6
|No
|Armored Batman Zero
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 7
|No
|Bloodsport
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 7
|No
|Clark Kent
|Complete Superman Quests in the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass.
|Chapter 2 Season 7
|No
|Rebirth Harley Quinn
|Purchase for 1,200 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 7
|No
|Wonder Woman
|Purchase for 1,600 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 7
|No
|The Batman Who Laughs
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 2 Season 8
|No
|Dreamer
|Purchase for 1,200 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 3 Season 3
|No
|Starfire
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 3 Season 3
|No
|Black Adam
|Purchase for 1,800 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 3 Season 4
|No
|Ninja Knight Batman
|Purchase for 1,600 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 6 Season 1
|Yes
|Karuta Harley Quinn
|Purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
|Chapter 6 Season 1
|Yes
Check out the best Fortnite skins, rarest Fortnite skins, every Fortnite crossover & collab, and every free skin and cosmetic reward you can get. We also have a complete list of every Star Wars skins in Fortnite and how to obtain them all.