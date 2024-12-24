GamingFortnite

All DC Comics skins in Fortnite and how to get them

Josh Taylor
Fortnite DC Comics skins.Dexerto / Epic Games

We’ve put together a comprehensive list of every DC Comics skin available in Fortnite, detailing the seasons they were released and how you were able to get them.

Epic Games has brought back several classic DC outfits and cosmetics to Fortnite with the launch of Chapter 6, while also introducing the brand-new Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn skins, each featuring a Samurai-inspired design for Chapter 6 Season 1.

While some Fortnite players want more classic DC skins, many fans have celebrated the return of iconic characters like Catwoman, Starfire, and The Joker, with much more set to be added.

Every Fortnite DC Comics skin listed

There are a total of 26 DC Comics skins available in Fortnite. The very first DC skin introduced to the Battle Royale was the Catwoman Comic Book Outfit, released during Chapter 1 Season X in 2019.

The last DC skin before a lengthy hiatus was Black Adam, added in October 2022 to celebrate the release of the DCEU’s Black Adam movie. After a two-year break, DC skins made a triumphant return on December 22, 2024, with the highly anticipated launch of Batman and Harley Quinn.

Here’s the full list of all the DC Comics skins in Fortnite:

SkinPrice & how to getSeason releaseAvailableImage
Catwoman Comic Book OutfitPurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 1 Season XNoCatwoman Comic Book skin in Fortnite.
Batman Comic Book OutfitPurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
Chapter 1 Season X		NoBatman Comic Book skin in Fortnite.
The Dark Knight Movie OutfitPurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
Chapter 1 Season X		NoThe Dark Knight Movie skin in Fortnite.
Harley QuinnPurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 1NoHarley Quinn skin in Fortnite.
AquamanComplete Aquaman Challenges in the Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass.Chapter 2 Season 3NoAquaman skin in Fortnite.
Black MantaPurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 3NoBlack Manta skin in Fortnite.
Poison IvyPurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 4NoPoison Ivy skin in Fortnite.
The JokerPurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 4NoThe Joker skin in Fortnite.
Green ArrowBecome a member of the January 2021 Fortnite Crew.Chapter 2 Season 5NoGreen Arrow skin in Fortnite.
The FlashPurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 5NoThe Flash skin in Fortnite.
Batman ZeroPurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 6NoBatman Zero skin in Fortnite.
Beast BoyPurchase for 1,800 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 6NoBeast Boy skin in Fortnite.
Catwoman ZeroPurchase for 1,200 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 6NoCatwoman Zero skin in Fortnite.
Deathstroke ZeroPurchase for 1,800 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 6NoDeathstroke Zero skin in Fortnite.
Rebirth RavenUnlocked by reaching Level 77 of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass.Chapter 2 Season 6NoRebirth Raven skin in Fortnite.
Armored Batman ZeroPurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 7NoArmored Batman Zero skin in Fortnite.
BloodsportPurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 7NoBloodsport skin in Fortnite.
Clark KentComplete Superman Quests in the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass.Chapter 2 Season 7NoClark Kent skin in Fortnite.
Rebirth Harley QuinnPurchase for 1,200 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 7NoRebirth Harley Quinn skin in Fortnite.
Wonder WomanPurchase for 1,600 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 7NoWonder Woman skin in Fortnite.
The Batman Who LaughsPurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 2 Season 8NoThe Batman Who Laughs skin in Fortnite.
DreamerPurchase for 1,200 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 3 Season 3NoDreamer skin in Fortnite.
StarfirePurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 3 Season 3NoStarfire skin in Fortnite.
Black AdamPurchase for 1,800 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 3 Season 4NoBlack Adam skin in Fortnite.
Ninja Knight BatmanPurchase for 1,600 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 6 Season 1YesNinja Knight Batman skin in Fortnite.
Karuta Harley QuinnPurchase for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.Chapter 6 Season 1YesKaruta Harley Quinn skin in Fortnite.

