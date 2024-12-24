All DC Comics skins in Fortnite and how to get them

Contents 1 Every Fortnite DC Comics skin listed

We’ve put together a comprehensive list of every DC Comics skin available in Fortnite, detailing the seasons they were released and how you were able to get them.

Epic Games has brought back several classic DC outfits and cosmetics to Fortnite with the launch of Chapter 6, while also introducing the brand-new Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn skins, each featuring a Samurai-inspired design for Chapter 6 Season 1.

While some Fortnite players want more classic DC skins, many fans have celebrated the return of iconic characters like Catwoman, Starfire, and The Joker, with much more set to be added.

Every Fortnite DC Comics skin listed

There are a total of 26 DC Comics skins available in Fortnite. The very first DC skin introduced to the Battle Royale was the Catwoman Comic Book Outfit, released during Chapter 1 Season X in 2019.

The last DC skin before a lengthy hiatus was Black Adam, added in October 2022 to celebrate the release of the DCEU’s Black Adam movie. After a two-year break, DC skins made a triumphant return on December 22, 2024, with the highly anticipated launch of Batman and Harley Quinn.

Here’s the full list of all the DC Comics skins in Fortnite:

