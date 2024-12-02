All Boons in Fortnite & how to get them

Boons are part of the newest additions to Fortnite that can help you get the upper hand to secure Victory Royale, and here’s how to get them.

Fortnite Chapter 6 is finally here, and there are already many exciting new things players can pick up and experiment with on the island. Along with new Oni Masks, you can also use Boons, which work similarly as an augment.

These give you special abilities depending on which one you have. Now, since winning will take a lot more than just finding decent weapons, you wouldn’t want to miss out on having these.

It can take a while to find them but don’t worry. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about Boons, including what they do and where you can find them in the game.

All Fortnite Boons & their effects

epic games / dexerto The Water Boon is super useful to have if you don’t want to bring Med Kits.

Boons are consumables you can pick up, giving you useful buffs. Unlike most items, however, Boons do not take your loadout slot. When you equip them, they will be placed in a separate inventory slot, meaning that you won’t have to worry about having to sacrifice your weapon or other item for them.

It’s also possible to use multiple Boons, provided that you’ve found them in your match. Currently, there are four types with different effects as follows:

Water Boon : Restores you and your nearby teammates’ shield and health when swimming.

: Restores you and your nearby teammates’ shield and health when swimming. Void Boon : Reveals the location of nearby players when knocking or eliminating someone.

: Reveals the location of nearby players when knocking or eliminating someone. Fire Boon : Makes your weapon reload speed faster.

: Makes your weapon reload speed faster. Wind Boon: Increases your movement speed when using your pickaxe.

How to get Boons in Chapter 6 Season 1

As of now, there are three ways to get Boons. These will require some effort, but the effects are well worth it.

Returning a Sprite to a Sprite Shrine

epic games / dexerto The Sprite Shrine drops a bunch of loot, including a Boon when you return a Sprite to it.

Sprites and Sprite Shrines are part of the new additions to Chapter 6. When you interact with a Sprite Shrine, you’ll be able to see the Sprites roaming around you. If you pick them up and head back to the Sprite Shrine, you’ll be given an option to return them.

What happens when you do this is that you’ll be given some loot and a Boon in return after a while. If you want to get more Boons with this technique, you’ll have to find a separate Sprite Shrine because each of them only allows you to return a Sprite once.

Defeating bosses

epic games / dexerto One way to get a Boon is by defeating these tough Demon Warriors on the map.

If you’re set on grabbing some of the Mythic weapons in Medallions from bosses, you’re in luck, as you can also get Boons from them. One example is the Demon Warriors, who spawn randomly on the island.

You can easily find them by following the kabuto hat-like icon on the map but be prepared because they have a lot of health and hit like a truck.

Looting Elemental Chests

epic games / dexerto Elemental chests stand out from afar and they usually have higher rarity items.

Lastly, the most straightforward way to get Boons is by finding them from Elemental Chest drops. These chests have a distinctive shine, making them easy to spot from a mile away. The only downside of this method is that you’re not always guaranteed to find Boons in them, so relying solely on opening chests can take a while.

And that’s everything you need to know about Boons in Chapter 6. Combining these with the new weapons and movement mechanics, the possibilities of making huge plays are pretty much endless.

While you’re here, make sure to familiarize yourself with all the new map changes, weekly challenges and quests, as well as how to get the Godzilla Evolved skin.