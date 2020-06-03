Ali-A reveals "hidden" Fortnite weapons ahead of Season 3

Popular YouTuber Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has shared some hidden weapons that might be on their way to Fortnite in Season 3.

Season 3 has been long-awaited by Fortnite fans and after the season was confirmed to be delayed by Epic Games, it left many players wondering about what could be added next to the popular battle royale title. Following on from that, though, it was confirmed that June 11 would be the day everything new kicks into action.

While little is known about what will happen following the upcoming Doomsday Event, Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A has suggested that some new secret weapons have been hidden right under our noses all along.

Advertisement

Fortnite has not had too many new weapons added recently and Ali-A explained that some of the upcoming weapons might have already been hidden within the game.

Read More: Absurd Fortnite glitch leaves games running forever with no storm

“Throughout Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2, hidden weapons have been within the game right in front of our eyes, however, they haven’t been easy to access,” he revealed.

Advertisement

The YouTube star claimed that some of the weapons within Fortnite's new Spy Games playlist, which are given their own unique abilities, could soon be added to the standard battle royale modes soon as well. Here, players can choose different settings and options for various guns – making their own versions of what's already available.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfvamWPYWZc

He explained how the new weapons worked and that they even have their own abilities in-game. "At the start of each game you’ll be given a weapon and assigned to that weapon will be a random ability as well," he said.

Read More: Rare Fortnite Golden Peely skin might be unlockable after Season 2

The weapons can be equipped with passive abilities such as Air Raid, allowing you to deal more damage in the air and provide you with new ways to gain the edge over your opponent.

"As you start ranking these up, you can start to link together specific weapons with specific abilities to create weapon types and weapon unlocks that aren’t available anywhere else in the game," he continued.

Advertisement

The YouTuber also pointed out that weapons such as the unreleased ‘Legendary scoped AR’ were also featured in this playlist and claimed that it could be a teaser for what's to come in Season 3.

Read More: 5 features we want to see in Fortnite Season 3

“The cool thing is a lot of these weapons are being tested out right now," Ali-A explained, "potentially they’re going to be released properly into the rest of the game with the next Fortnite season, except we’re getting an early look."

Advertisement

As of now, Epic Games has not revealed many details on what players can expect in Season 3, or if these weapons might be added, although with the new season releasing soon on June 11, it is likely that they will let fans find out for themselves.

However, if you do want to try out some of these unique guns and their abilities just incase, they are available in different operations which can be found within the Spy Games tab in Fortnite’s lobby. Maybe he's onto something.