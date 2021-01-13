Logo
Ali-A, Nick Eh 30 & more react to new Fortnite lever action shotgun: Is it OP?

Published: 13/Jan/2021 20:42

by Tanner Pierce
With the brand new Fortnite update, Epic Games added Lever Action Shotgun to the game and it seems to output an insane amount of base damage, dwarfing other shotguns, but it also has a questionable accuracy problem.

Every time a new weapon is added into Fortnite, it has the potential to change up the metagame a significant amount. While some never even make a mark, the community always pays attention when it happens. Because of that, all eyes are on the new Lever Action Shotgun, which was added in with the new update.

Currently, players are scrambling to find out exactly where the new gun lands compared to others not only in its class, but in the entire game. Now, we have some early reactions from some streamers and suffice to say there’s a variety of opinions right now.

On January 13, YouTuber Ali-A released a video talking about the new gun. While he initially said that the shotgun was “the best that Fortnite has ever seen” due to its high amount of base damage and quick rechamber speed, he quickly seemed to back off, stating that it actually might be a bit underpowered.

The problem comes from the fact that the spread and accuracy seems to be incredibly weak. In a tweet posted to his Twitter account, he showed that a near-point black shot on an enemy with the uncommon version only netted him three pellet hits and 32 damage, which is very weak.

That being said, the base damage of the weapon is actually higher than others in the game right now like the Tactical Shotgun, meaning that, if you can get all of the pellets to hit your target, you have the potential to deal some heavy hits.

The weaknesses of the Lever Action Shotgun, however, don’t seem to be all that detrimental for some. Twitch Streamer NickEh30 posted on Twitter that the new weapon gets his approval. In addition, during a recent stream, he also said “I like it, I like it a lot”, after winning a gunfight with it.

Streamers x2Twins also seemed to like it, stating that “the Lever Action Shotgun is kind of a demon”. The pair doesn’t seem to be too confident, however, adding “maybe?” and “we’re not sure”, signifying that more testing might have to be done before determining just how good or bad it really is.

Both NickEh30 and x2Twins reactions can be seen in a video from Daily Clip Central below.

(NickEh30’s reaction starts at 9:12 and x2Twins reactions start at 11:50 for mobile users)

All in all, while it might take some time to know the full ramifications, it seems like it’s an overall positive improvement and has a good balance. Here’s hoping that this is actually the case.

How to get the Predator skin in Fortnite: Everything we know so far

Published: 13/Jan/2021 15:37 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 17:24

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Predator crossover skin
Fortnite has been teasing the arrival of a Predator skin throughout Season 5, so we’re looking into all the leaks and rumors about when the character will arrive on The Island.

Season 5 of Fortnite has introduced a number of exciting crossover skins to tie in with its ‘bounty hunter’ theme, including The Mandalorian, God of War’s Kratos, and Halo’s Master Chief. So what’s next? Well, all signs are pointing to Predator.

The terrifying character first appeared in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hit 1987 movie Predator and went on to spawn a massive franchise of sequels and spin-offs. He’s easily one of the most recognizable characters in movie history.

Predator is coming to Fortnite
20th Century Fox
Predator is coming to Fortnite in Season 5.

It now seems inevitable that Predator will be landing in Fortnite before Season 5 is over, and fans are pretty hyped for his arrival. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming skin so far.

When is Predator coming to Fortnite?

There have been plenty of hints about Predator’s arrival already given throughout Season 5, including the alien warrior’s logo appearing on a door, a helicopter crash site, and a truck being used as a generator like in the movie.

The recent Fortnite v15.20 update introduced Predator’s ship to the jungle-inspired point of interest Stealthy Stronghold, suggesting the hunter has already landed on The Island and is waiting to make his grand entrance.

Fortnite Predator ship
Epic Games
Predator’s ship crash-landed into Stealthy Stronghold after the v15.20 update.

According to the Mystery Rewards section of the Battle Pass screen, the challenges that need to be completed to unlock the Predator skin and his matching cosmetics will launch on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

The Predator skin is also expected to be an NPC on the map. He’ll serve a similar purpose as The Mandalorian NPC, acting as an interactive boss that attacks players on sight and defends some very desirable loot.

How to unlock Predator secret skin in Fortnite

Following the v15.20 update, players who have purchased the Season 5 Battle Pass will be able to see a new Mystery Rewards section, which is where you can view the challenges that need to be completed to unlock Predator cosmetics.

There are currently three Predator-related rewards on display – a banner icon, an icon, and graffiti – and they will be unlocked as players complete a new series of Jungle Hunter Quests.

Fortnite Jungle Hunter quests PredatorFortnite players will need to complete Jungle Hunter Quests to unlock Predator.

Six more Mystery Rewards in the lineup are currently represented by question marks. They’re listed as a loading screen, an outfit (skin), a weapon wrap, a back bling, a built-in emote, and a harvesting tool (pickaxe).

Interestingly, several Fortnite leakers have claimed that the Predator skin will come with two variations: Mask On and Mask Off. If this is true, the skin will no doubt become a favorite among players.

We’ll keep this article updated as soon as details of the Jungle Hunter Quests and how to unlock the Predator skin are revealed, so be sure to check back soon.