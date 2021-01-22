Ali-A uncovers teasers for future Fortnite skins: Matrix, Witcher, Ant-Man & more - Dexerto

YouTuber and longtime Fortnite superfan Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has discovered big clues for more crossover skins that could be coming soon to the game.
Season 5 of Fortnite kicked off with a bang as The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda arrived on The Island. Since then, we’ve seen God of War’s Kratos, Halo’s Master Chief, The Walking Dead’s Daryl and Michonne, and even Predator get their own skins.
So who’s coming next? Well, Ali-A has some ideas based on a hint list that was sent to him by Fortnite creators Epic Games themselves, and it seems as though more epic movie crossovers are on their way.
Could Neo or Trinity from The Matrix be coming to Fortnite?
What new skins are coming in Fortnite Season 5?
In a new video celebrating the arrival of Terminator, Ali-A also revisited a list of items that he’d been sent by Epic Games, with each item acting as a teaser for a ‘hunter’ that would be coming to the game at some point during Season 5.
It appears that many hints on the list have already been discovered: The cup is The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda; the sunglasses are Terminator; the face paint is Kratos; the mud mask is Predator; and the syrup is Mancake, for example.
As for the remaining items on the list, there are some very interesting theories about who they could relate to, and which iconic characters could be coming to The Island next.
Ali-A explains that the Ant-Farm item is most likely a hint at Ant-Man finally joining the game, as he was given his own point of interest during Season 4’s Marvel extravaganza but was never added as a character.
The red and blue jellybeans could be a hint towards characters from The Matrix. This will likely be either Neo or Trinity, as they’re both set to return in the upcoming sequel Matrix 4 that’s due out later in 2021.
Tokens also appear as an item on the list, and Ali-A believes this is a hint towards The Witcher protagonist Geralt, especially as the Netflix adaptation of the game features a song called Toss A Coin To Your Witcher.
A crossover with The Witcher could be coming to Fortnite.
A baseball bat could be a hint towards Scout from Team Fortress 2, or it could have pointed to The Walking Dead crossover that already happened. Similarly, space bananas could be a hint towards Samus Aran from Metroid, or it could have just been about Master Chief.
Elsewhere, the golden back scratcher is likely going to represent the long-rumored Female Midas skin, as it links up with the ‘Midas Touch’ myth. As for the hand wraps, even Ali-A is unsure what they could hint towards, but it could be a boxer of some sort.
We’ll have to wait and see whether any of these crossover skin predictions come true before Season 5 of Fortnite comes to an end on March 15, 2021.
Hundreds of outfits have been added to the Fortnite Item Shop since launch, but we’re going to take a moment to look back at the best Fortnite skins ever released.
One of the most exciting parts of Fortnite, aside from those tense showdowns near the end of a match, is the addition of new skins and cosmetics in the game. Some of these can be purchased, while others are unlocked by completing challenges and earning XP.
They may not grant you any competitive advantage (unless you’ve been using the superhero skin, that is), but getting a hold of the coolest skins in Fortnite definitely gives you bragging rights among friends and other players.
New skins are one of the best parts of Fortnite.
Besides, what’s the point in celebrating those hard-earned Victory Royale wins if you haven’t got a sweet skin to show off, right?
From epic crossover skins like Marvel’s Storm and Halo’s Master Chief to originals like the banana-human hybrid Peely and even Agent Jonesy himself, everyone has their favorite skin they just keep going back to.
We’ve scoured the Fortnite history books to put together a list of 14 of the best skins that have graced the game since it debuted in 2017. Some of these will return to the item shop at some point, so keep an eye out.
Deadpool skin
The Deadpool skin was one of the best crossovers in Fortnite.
Are there any Marvel superheroes more beloved than Deadpool right now? Until the hit 2016 movie, he was resigned to being a favorite of comic book readers, but now that he’s found mainstream success the whole world has fallen for the wise-cracking ‘merc with a mouth’.
When he was introduced as a challenge reward in Chapter 2 Season 2, players went crazy for it, and we can see why; as one of the few Marvel characters who would actually use an assault rifle or a rocket launcher in his own movies and comics, he’s the perfect crossover skin.
Lexa skin
Lexa has become one of the most beloved original Fortnite skin.
Of all the recent original Fortnite skins, Lexa has become the most popular. She’s regularly referred to as the ‘anime girl’ of the franchise thanks to her unique cel-shaded anime-style design, pink hair, and wide-eyed look.
The best part about Lexa, though, is the unlockable built-in Hunter Protocol emote that ‘sets mechafusion levels to maximum’ and lets players transform her appearance entirely, becoming a robotic hunter in the process.
Marshmello skin
Marshmello welcomed over 10 million players to his Fortnite concert.
Fortnite immortalized popular DJ Marshmello forever when they put on a concert hosted by the music icon. 10 million players tuned in, and he even got his own skin complete with unlockable cosmetics.
Aside from being an epic skin, Marshmello showed off what the future of live entertainment could look like, paving the way for rapper Travis Scott to host his own Fortnite crossover concert a year later.
Renegade Raider skin
Renegade Raider is incredibly rare in Fortnite.
Okay, so the design might not be anything special, but what makes Renegade Raider a standout is the fact that it was only ever available as a Battle Pass reward in Chapter 1 Season 1, making it arguably the rarest skin ever in the game.
Wearing this during a match makes it clear to other players that you’ve been making trips to The Island since the very beginning, and that alone means it deserves a special place on this list.
The Mandalorian skin
The Mandalorian came with a Baby Yoda back bling.
Hopes were high following the glorious Marvel-themed Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, but follow-up Season 5 managed to live up to those expectations and more with the arrival of Star Wars bounty hunter The Mandalorian.
What made this skin even more special were the extra pieces of armor you could unlock as you progressed through the Battle Pass. Oh, and the reward for getting to Level 100? A Baby Yoda back bling. It’s epic.
Demogorgon skin
The Demogorgon is one of Fortnite’s scariest skins.
Hailing from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, the Demogorgon might be the most terrifying skin we’ve ever seen in Fortnite. Imagine seeing this thing pop out of a dark corner during the night on The Island? We’d rather not.
The Demogorgon is one of those skins that you wouldn’t expect to translate well to the game, but in reality, it looks incredible. Special shoutout to fan-favorite character Chief Hopper, who also got his own skin in the game.
Michonne skin
The Walking Dead was a surprise addition to the Fortnite universe.
The Walking Dead’s Michonne is one of the most bad-ass characters in TV history, so seeing the zombie slayer bring her katana to The Island alongside Daryl Dixon actually made perfect sense, despite it being an unexpected crossover.
The best part about the Walking Dead skins was the fact that they were kept entirely under wraps until they were surprise announced at the 2020 Game Awards. Most skins leak well in advance, but these were a true shock.
Peely skin
Peely has become one of Fortnite’s most iconic characters.
It’s a ridiculous skin, we can all agree on that. But whether you love it or hate it, Peely has become a mascot for Fortnite, regularly becoming the butt of jokes and often popping up as hidden easter eggs in various locations with each map update.
You’ll likely be spotted from a mile away if you’re wearing Peely or one of the various goofy-looking spin-off skins like Agent Peely or P-1000, but we think that’s worth it to bring a bit of fun to The Island.
Wolverine skin
Wolverine had one of the best Marvel skins in Fortnite.
Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite introduced a whole bunch of Marvel superhero (and villain) skins to the game including Black Widow and Iron Man, but the clear standout was Wolverine, the mutant poster boy for the X-Men.
His skin was one of the best-designed crossovers we’ve seen in Fortnite, and you’ll regularly see him appear in matches even now the season is long over. A ‘classic’ variant was also available, although we prefer the original.
Galaxy skin
Galaxy was only available for a select few players, making it very desirable.
Fortnite’s collaboration with Samsung produced a few exclusive skins, but none has been more in-demand than the epic Galaxy skin, which was only available for players who purchased a Galaxy Note 9 or a Galaxy Tab S4.
The hype surrounding the skin was so high that some players would visit Samsung stores to log in on one of the devices and try to claim it for themselves. Unfortunately, there’s no way of getting it anymore, as the skin was vaulted in early 2019.
The Joker skin
Batman’s arch-nemesis The Joker was a highly-anticipated addition to Fortnite.
Not a fan of Marvel? No worries, as there are plenty of DC characters (although admittedly, not as many) you can get your hands on in Fortnite instead. The standout of the bunch is, of course, Batman’s archnemesis The Joker.
Obtaining this highly-desirable skin will cost you a pretty penny, as it can only be unlocked by purchasing The Last Laugh Bundle, which will set you back just under $30. It also comes with Poison Ivy and Midas Rex, though, which is nice.
Midas skin
Midas is based on the Greek myth.
Midas is one of Fortnite’s best-designed original characters, being simple yet highly-desirable. You had to work hard to unlock the leader of the spies, too, as he was the Level 100 reward for Chapter 2 Season 2’s Battle Pass.
The skin has since received several variations like Shadow Midas and Midas Rex, and has become so popular that rumors of a ‘Female Midas’ skin coming to the game have been doing the rounds for a while now.
Venom skin
Venom was one of the most anticipated additions during Fortnite’s Marvel season.
When Fortnite announced that the theme of Chapter 2 Season 4 would be Marvel superheroes, many players were wondering whether a Venom skin could appear in the game. It seemed unlikely, but it actually happened.
Of course, the skin is huge and it did cause some issues with visibility when aiming, but that wasn’t enough to put off players who were waiting for the iconic Spider-Man supervillain. It looks epic, that’s for sure.
Superhero Skin
Fortnite’s customizable Superhero Skin has caused some controversy.
The Superhero Skin is one of the most versatile in the game, giving players countless customization options to create the superhero of their dreams. As far as bang for your buck goes, this might be one of the best in the game.
It’s a controversial one, though, as the skin has faced some backlash from players for being a “pay-to-win” skin: When turned all-black, it allows players to remain hidden in the shadows, giving them an unfair advantage.
That said, it’s definitely worth being on the list.