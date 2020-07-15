Ali-A explains why Fortnite's secret bunkers still can't be opened

YouTube star Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has explained why he thinks Fortnite’s secret metal bunkers still can’t be opened or used since they were added to the game early in Chapter 1.

Fortnite has undergone tons of map changes since it was first released in September 2017, although there have been some elements that have remained unchanged since the game’s earlier seasons.

Among these unchanged features are the hidden bunkers, which have remained relatively untouched and are still scattered around the Fortnite map in Chapter 2, Season 3.

While these mysterious bunkers were first added to Wailing Woods in Chapter 1, Season 4, they have still not been opened and have continued to puzzle fans about what their purpose could be.

After another one of the bunkers resurfaced, following the July 11 map changes, YouTuber Ali-A has explained why he thinks they have yet to open up in the battle royale map.

Following Season 2’s Device event, where it was revealed that “talking Fortnite skins” were in control of the map, Ali-A revealed that they might have a certain use for these bunkers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7Fy48MxJS0

“This is what I believe the bunkers are used for, simply an access point for the controllers of the Fortnite battle royale world to enter the map, change and do whatever they want to it, and head back out again," he explained during his latest upload.

The YouTuber shared that, while no one has seen these bunkers open up, they are likely used during the downtime around a big update and ahead of major map changes.

“The Fortnite servers go off for a few hours every other week for big changes," he added, "we have downtime before a new season and magically we come back to new changes within the Fortnite world.”

Ali-A also claimed that these bunkers could play a massive part in the future storyline, with one of these "talking characters" potentially slipping up in a later season and allowing players to discover what lies behind the bunker.

However, the YouTuber's theory has not been confirmed by Epic and the devs will likely wait for players to find out in-game before revealing just why these bunkers exist.