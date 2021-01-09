 Aim coach sparks debate ranking impact of aiming in Fortnite, Overwatch & Apex - Dexerto
Aim coach sparks debate ranking impact of aiming in Fortnite, Overwatch & Apex

Published: 9/Jan/2021 0:24

by Michael Gwilliam
Snow skin Fortnite and Soldier 76 from Overwatch
Respawn/Epic Games/Blizzard

An esports aiming coach has created a couple of tier lists ranking games for their difficultly to properly aim and the impact that good aim can have. Needless to say, fans are split on the results.

AIMER7 is well-known for his educational guides and being quite a skilled player at a number of games, including Overwatch, where he is a former top 500 player.

Now, the coach has crafted two tier lists that got fans of a number of titles riled up by ranking games by how aiming affects them.

AIMER’s more controversial list ranked games based on the impact aiming has on a match, listing Fortnite in the top tier.

From there, Warzone was in the “significantly impactful” tier while Quake, CSGO and Valorant were listed as “moderately impactful.”

Apex Legends was alone as “not very impactful,” but Overwatch and TF2 had the unfortunate distinction of having “zero impact.”

“As you guys can see, Overwatch is both the hardest game in the world to aim in, and where aim is the least impactful,” AIMER7 explained. “You can have an aimbot in OW and lose most of your games. The impact of aim in Fortnite is however very big, and this is why aim assist should be NERFED massively.”

Apex Legends Caustic Season 7 With Logo
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends was ranked middle of the pack

The decision to rank Overwatch so slow did not sit well with fans of Blizzard’s hero-based shooter. “You obviously don’t play OW at a high level or don’t watch pro play …any hitscan with aimbot will just dominate games,” one user snapped.

Others called AIMER7 biased towards Fortnite. One remarked, “Fortnite will NEVER be a game that requires amazing aim skills, you can be average but have amazing building skills and decimate in that game.”

The list may make more sense, however, when you factoring in his first tier list, which ranked games by their aim difficulty. In this list, Overwatch was number one, alone in the “S tier.” From there, in A tier, he notably put Fortnite, while B tier featured Apex Legends and Warzone.

SypherPK Fortnite Shotguns NPCs
Epic Games
Aim assist in Fortnite remains controversial.

C tier, meanwhile, had Valorant, CSGO, and Unreal Tournament. Surprisingly, the only game in D tier was Team Fortress 2.

When asked about why Fortnite’s aim was the most impactful when it’s not the most important, AIMER7 responded, “If you’re a decent builder/box fighter, without being cracked, you can carry yourself with very good aim, hard angles, and so on. Reciprocally, if you’re a god in build/edit/boxfight with bad aim, you’re not going to do a lot.”

It will be interesting to see how the lists change if games with heavy aim assist properties are ever considerably toned down. Until then, the great aim debate continues to rage on.

When is TheGrefg’s Fortnite skin coming out? Release date, first look, price, & more

Published: 8/Jan/2021 13:38 Updated: 8/Jan/2021 13:40

by Connor Bennett
TheGrefg and his fortnite skin
TheGrefg/Epic Games

Spanish content creator and Team Heretics co-owner TheGrefg is next-in-line to receive a skin as a part of the Fortnite Icon Series, and we’ve got everything you need to know about it.

As the Fortnite seasons have unfolded, Epic Games have linked up with some pop culture icons. Star Wars, Batman, Marvel’s Avengers, Stranger Things, and The Walking Dead have all featured, just to name a few.

While fans have been clamoring to see more crossovers with TV, movies, and music stars, others have been wanting to see their favorite YouTubers, Twitch streamers, and even Instagram stars get a skin of their own.

Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan have all been given their own cosmetic sets, and Spanish streamer TheGrefg is joining them next after months of waiting from his legion of fans. So, here’s what you need to know.

Logos of fortnite streamers
Epic Games
The Icon Series gives Fortnite creators some in-game cosmetics.

TheGrefg Fortnite skin release date

Just like with Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan, TheGrefg’s skin will, no doubt, look like the Spaniard and have a few nods to his logo, content, and more.

As for when it’ll be released, that’s unknown as of writing. The only we do know is that we’ll get a first look at the skin on January 11, when the Spanish streamer shows it off.

Previously, these reveals have been the precursor for the new skin and cosmetics going live in the Fortnite item store, and it may well be that they go live right after the stream finishes or a few days later. We simply don’t know just yet. 

TheGrefg Fortnite skin & bundle price

If you want to get the skin, it shouldn’t cost all that much to get either. Previous skins have cost 1,500 VBucks by themselves, with other cosmetics being available separately. 

Everything related to TheGrefg should be thrown in a bundle too, and will likely save you a few VBucks against buying them all separately. The Ninja bundle cost 2,000, Lachlan 2,200, and Loserfruit 1,800, so TheGrefg’s will be similar to those. 

Once the skin eventually releases, it won’t be around forever, however. There will be a limited-time in which you can buy it from the Item Shop, but this will be a few days rather than a few hours. 

Once more info is revealed by either Epic Games or the Spaniard, we’ll be sure to update this piece and keep you in the know.