Aim coach sparks debate ranking impact of aiming in Fortnite, Overwatch & Apex - Dexerto

An esports aiming coach has created a couple of tier lists ranking games for their difficultly to properly aim and the impact that good aim can have. Needless to say, fans are split on the results.

AIMER7 is well-known for his educational guides and being quite a skilled player at a number of games, including Overwatch, where he is a former top 500 player.

Now, the coach has crafted two tier lists that got fans of a number of titles riled up by ranking games by how aiming affects them.

AIMER’s more controversial list ranked games based on the impact aiming has on a match, listing Fortnite in the top tier.

Tier list of how IMPACTFUL aim is in order to make you win at the game: pic.twitter.com/rRMbr2VZv3 — AIMER7 (@vF_AIMER7) January 7, 2021

From there, Warzone was in the “significantly impactful” tier while Quake, CSGO and Valorant were listed as “moderately impactful.”

Apex Legends was alone as “not very impactful,” but Overwatch and TF2 had the unfortunate distinction of having “zero impact.”

“As you guys can see, Overwatch is both the hardest game in the world to aim in, and where aim is the least impactful,” AIMER7 explained. “You can have an aimbot in OW and lose most of your games. The impact of aim in Fortnite is however very big, and this is why aim assist should be NERFED massively.”

The decision to rank Overwatch so slow did not sit well with fans of Blizzard’s hero-based shooter. “You obviously don’t play OW at a high level or don’t watch pro play …any hitscan with aimbot will just dominate games,” one user snapped.

Others called AIMER7 biased towards Fortnite. One remarked, “Fortnite will NEVER be a game that requires amazing aim skills, you can be average but have amazing building skills and decimate in that game.”

The list may make more sense, however, when you factoring in his first tier list, which ranked games by their aim difficulty. In this list, Overwatch was number one, alone in the “S tier.” From there, in A tier, he notably put Fortnite, while B tier featured Apex Legends and Warzone.

C tier, meanwhile, had Valorant, CSGO, and Unreal Tournament. Surprisingly, the only game in D tier was Team Fortress 2.

Read More: 5 Best Overwatch players who have switched to Valorant

When asked about why Fortnite’s aim was the most impactful when it’s not the most important, AIMER7 responded, “If you’re a decent builder/box fighter, without being cracked, you can carry yourself with very good aim, hard angles, and so on. Reciprocally, if you’re a god in build/edit/boxfight with bad aim, you’re not going to do a lot.”

It will be interesting to see how the lists change if games with heavy aim assist properties are ever considerably toned down. Until then, the great aim debate continues to rage on.