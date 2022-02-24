How to visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a motorboat in Fortnite Chapter 3

Players will need to visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a motorboat to complete a weekly challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3, so we’ve got their locations to help you find them in no time.

The end of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1 is fast-approaching, meaning players only have a few more weeks to earn XP, max out their Battle Pass, and unlock all of the skins and cosmetics on offer (including those rare Super Styles).

Fortunately, those weekly challenges just keep on coming. In Week 12, players will need to visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a motorboat to earn 25,000 XP – although that could be difficult, as these landmarks are quite hard to find.

Below, you’ll find locations for both Adrift and Pawntoon, as well as tips on how to complete this quest.

How to visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a motorboat in Fortnite

The first part of this challenge is to get a motorboat, as there’s no point finding Adrift or Pawntoon and then having to backtrack. You can find two motorboats at the docks just west of Greasy Grove.

From there, you’ll just need to visit one of the landmarks – either Adrift or Pawntoon – to complete the challenge. We’d recommend going to Adrift, as it’s just west off the coast near the Greasy Grove docks.

It’s likely that many players have never visited Adrift or Pawntoon before, considering how difficult they are to find, so we’ve put together simple location guides for both landmarks below.

Adrift location in Fortnite Chapter 3

To find Adrift in Fortnite Chapter 3, visit the beachside docks west of Greasy Grove and grab yourself a motorboat. Then, you just need to drive further west out into the ocean until you reach Adrift.

If you’re struggling to spot the Adrift landmark in Fortnite, that’s probably because it’s a sunken ship hidden underwater. You should be able to drive your motorboat over it to complete the challenge.

Pawntoon location in Fortnite Chapter 3

Pawntoon is a unique boat in Fortnite, as it’s the first (and only) landmark that spawns in a random location at the beginning of each match. This means you’ll need to do some searching to find it.

The main tip we can give is that Pawntoon never spawns on lakes or rivers inside the map, so the best way to find it is to travel along the coastline around the edges of the island and hope that you spot it.

As there will be lots of other players looking for Pawntoon, you’ll need to be careful when approaching it. We’d recommend bringing along some weapons just in case you end up in a shootout.

Remember, you only need to visit one of the two landmarks, either Adrift or Pawntoon, in a motorboat to complete this challenge. Once you do that, a total of 25,000 XP will be added to your account.

