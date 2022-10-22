Fortnite leak shows incredible Pokemon models inside Creative 2.0

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

A new Fortnite leak showed off another glimpse at Unreal Editor in Fortnite, complete with a custom map that used some incredible Pokemon models.

While Fortnite’s battle royale mode has become the bread and butter of the game, its impressive Creative mode often goes overlooked.

Players have designed incredible maps within Creative Mode, like Fall Guys Fortnite, Purple Garden, and much more.

Now, a new leak, which included a map with unique Pokemon models, has given players a glimpse at what Fortnite Creative 2.0 is capable of.

The leak comes from prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, who tweeted several photos and details of Creative mode 2.0.

According to leaked details, Creative 2.0’s memory is still capped at 100 MB, which may be disappointing to some fans looking to make more extensive and technical maps.

However, the 2.0 editor features custom props, a “huge gallery” of props provided by Epic Games, a terrain and water spline editor, and more.

HYPEX included screenshots of these elements in action, with one map showing a small scene of a pond with various Pokemon along the coast, including Lapras, Gyarados, Slowpoke, and Kingler.

Unfortunately for fans hoping for a Fortnite and Pokemon crossover, HYPEX confirmed that the “Pokemon map is not official.”

While disappointing, the group of screenshots containing those unofficial Pokemon models houses some impressive information.

Epic Games has teased a “more powerful” Creative mode coming to Fortnite for a long time, so it’s certainly exciting to see what it’s capable of in action.

Additionally, HYPEX noted that these leaked screenshots are four months old, so the editor has likely been tweaked and polished even more.

Of course, it’s also important to remember that these are still just leaks and remain unconfirmed by Epic Games. Hopefully, the developer will be able to show off Creative 2.0 in an official capacity sometime soon.