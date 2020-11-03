 14 Days of Fortnite 2020: Everything we know so far - Dexerto
14 Days of Fortnite 2020: Everything we know so far

Published: 3/Nov/2020 0:35

by Alan Bernal
The 14 Days of Fortnite holiday bash is one of the most anticipated in-game events in the battle royale, but there hasn’t been much indication for its 2020 edition, so here’s everything we know about it.

As Season 4 starts to wind down, Season 5 is on a collision course to be the first one in Chapter 2 the year to be themed after the winter era. And with the Christmas-themed events historically starting in the latter half of December, there’s plenty of time for Epic Games to integrate the hyped event.

In 2019, instead of the 14 Days of Fortnite, Epic decided to go with the Winterfest that was basically the same in concept under a different name.

That could happen this year too. Although it might not come under the same name, the 14 Days of Fortnite will signal the battle royale’s holiday festivities for players to enjoy.

When would 14 Days of Fortnite 2020 start?

In 2019, the Winterfest ran through December 18 to January 6, giving players about 3 weeks to clear all of the challenes for that season.

Before that, 2018’s original Christmas event was live from December 20 until January 2. Going by this trend, we can expect this years event to run from the third week of December to around a week after the new year.

This would put the event in 2020 around the same time, anywhere from December 17 to January 8, although we’ll see if Epic switches it up.

The community is waiting to see if Epic Games announces a 14 Days of Fortnite for Chapter 2.

Fortnite Holiday event

Of course, the biggest reason to participate in the Fortnite holiday event are all the challenges that instantly reward players with all sorts of. While we still don’t have word on what they might be, there’s been indication that Epic could already be planning on some snow themed additions to the game.

Dataminer ‘HypeX’ previously found a link with ‘Snowman NPC’ that they found “grants you a quest.” HypeX said that the NPC can have conversations, explode, and spawn loot.

This could be a part of an elaborate holiday scheme that Epic has been cooking up. But if nothing else, the inclusion of a snowman could foretell a blanket of ice covering the Fortnite island once again.

We already know that the devs are planning to end Season 4’s Nexus War with the “the biggest event they’ve ever done and it will change the future of Fortnite.”

This doomsday scenario could lead to a nuclear winter of sorts, giving the game a perfect transition to usher in the holiday season.

We’ll have to wait and see if Epic relaunch their 14 Days of Fortnite; they’re bound to reveal more about a holiday event the closer we get to Season 5.

How to get Fortnite’s free Throwback OG pickaxe

Published: 2/Nov/2020 16:13

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite players will be able to get their hands on a free throwback pickaxe before the game makes the leap to Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. Here’s how. 

Just like plenty of other game developers and publishers, Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite will be making the leap to next-gen when the Xbox Series X | S and PS5 launch in November. 

The battle royale devs have already shown off some of the graphical changes that they’ll be making, but as it draws closer, fans can also get their hands on a bit of Fortnite history.

Just before the launch of the next-gen consoles, a free Throwback Axe ‘OG’ Pickaxe will be available, and here’s how you’ll be able to get it. 

Fortnite character standing by a truck
Fortnite is jumping to next-gen, but there will be changes.

How to claim Fortnite’s free OG Throwback pickaxe

As the name suggests, the throwback pickaxe is going to be just that – a throwback to Fortnite Chapter 1 and the original pickaxe that players used. 

It might not be the most extravagant pickaxe ever, but, it’s something that every OG player will remember, and making it a part of your locker is just a way to remember how the game used to be before the big leap to next-gen.

Getting your hands on it will be quite simple. Epic have announced that it’ll be in the in-game store and PlayStation store from November 4, so you’ll just have to download the pack to claim it before January 15th, 2021.

  1. Head to the Fortnite Item Shop/PlayStation store from November 4
  2. Click on the OG Throwback pickaxe
  3. Press purchase and accept
  4. Wait for it to go through
  5. The pickaxe will be in your item locker!
throwback fortnite pickaxe inside the item locker
The throwback pickaxe was the default harvesting tool.

Fortnite changes for PS5 & Xbox Series X | S

As well as that, Epic have also revealed how they’ll be taking advantage of the new consoles once they launch in the middle of November. 

On top of the previously announced graphical changes, load times will also be improved thanks to the new hardware. PlayStation 5 owners will also be able to set their favorite Fortnite game mode on their home screen so that can jump right into it, instead of going through all the menus. 

In addition to that, progress that you’ve already made on your account in the way of levels will also carry over to the next-gen, presumably through your Epic Games account. 

So, be sure to pick up the free pickaxe and gear up for Fortnite’s big leap to next-gen, it’s sure to be an interesting period ahead.