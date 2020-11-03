14 Days of Fortnite 2020: Everything we know so far - Dexerto

The 14 Days of Fortnite holiday bash is one of the most anticipated in-game events in the battle royale, but there hasn’t been much indication for its 2020 edition, so here’s everything we know about it.

As Season 4 starts to wind down, Season 5 is on a collision course to be the first one in Chapter 2 the year to be themed after the winter era. And with the Christmas-themed events historically starting in the latter half of December, there’s plenty of time for Epic Games to integrate the hyped event.

In 2019, instead of the 14 Days of Fortnite, Epic decided to go with the Winterfest that was basically the same in concept under a different name.

That could happen this year too. Although it might not come under the same name, the 14 Days of Fortnite will signal the battle royale’s holiday festivities for players to enjoy.

When would 14 Days of Fortnite 2020 start?

In 2019, the Winterfest ran through December 18 to January 6, giving players about 3 weeks to clear all of the challenes for that season.

Before that, 2018’s original Christmas event was live from December 20 until January 2. Going by this trend, we can expect this years event to run from the third week of December to around a week after the new year.

This would put the event in 2020 around the same time, anywhere from December 17 to January 8, although we’ll see if Epic switches it up.

Fortnite Holiday event

Of course, the biggest reason to participate in the Fortnite holiday event are all the challenges that instantly reward players with all sorts of. While we still don’t have word on what they might be, there’s been indication that Epic could already be planning on some snow themed additions to the game.

Dataminer ‘HypeX’ previously found a link with ‘Snowman NPC’ that they found “grants you a quest.” HypeX said that the NPC can have conversations, explode, and spawn loot.

This could be a part of an elaborate holiday scheme that Epic has been cooking up. But if nothing else, the inclusion of a snowman could foretell a blanket of ice covering the Fortnite island once again.

Here are some things that @intercelluar & i found until leaking is back to normal: – Epic are working on a Slurp Bazooka

– There's an unreleased "Fire Extinguisher" item

– We might get a "Snowman NPC" that grants you a quest,

it has conversations, can explode and/or spawn loot — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 22, 2020

We already know that the devs are planning to end Season 4’s Nexus War with the “the biggest event they’ve ever done and it will change the future of Fortnite.”

This doomsday scenario could lead to a nuclear winter of sorts, giving the game a perfect transition to usher in the holiday season.

We’ll have to wait and see if Epic relaunch their 14 Days of Fortnite; they’re bound to reveal more about a holiday event the closer we get to Season 5.