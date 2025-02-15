11-year-old girl killed by man who was allegedly “very angry” over Fortnite

A 23-year-old man has allegedly confessed to killing an 11-year-old girl after losing his temper playing Fortnite.

According to The Times, 11-year-old Louise Lasalle was found dead in a wooded area in Epinay-sur-Orge, France, after being reported missing on February 8, 2025. Authorities have since arrested Owen L, who has reportedly admitted to killing her.

Prosecutor Gregoire Dulin stated, “While playing Fortnite, he had an altercation online with another player who insulted him.” Dulin added, “Very angry, he stopped playing and went out to calm down,” and said he was “intending to mug or rob someone.”

Article continues after ad

Man charged with killing girl after claims he lost temper in Fortnite

Epic Games Fortnite is well-known for its thousands of collectable skins.

Louise was reported to have been heading home after school and was near her house at the time of the incident. “He met Louise, whom he did not know, by chance,” Dulin said, outlining, “He spotted her mobile, which she was carrying on a cord around her neck, and decided to follow her.”

Owen L. then allegedly convinced her to enter a wooded area by saying he had lost something. “When they reached a quiet spot, he told her he was going to search her things to steal money while threatening her with a knife,” Dulin said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“She started screaming. Panicked, he pushed her to the ground and stabbed her.” Investigators stated that he then fled home, leaving Louise’s mobile phone at the scene.

Initially, Owen L. denied involvement in the murder of Louise Lasalle. However, according to Le Monde, after his DNA was found on her body and evidence of a struggle emerged, he confessed. It was stated that he had visible cuts on his right hand, but the knife he claimed to have disposed of has not been located.

Article continues after ad

His 24-year-old girlfriend, who allegedly knew of the crime when he returned home, has also been charged with failing to report it, facing a potential penalty of up to three years in prison and a €45,000 fine.