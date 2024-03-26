Why is Dundee United used as an insult in Nigeria?

Scottish football club Dundee United is used as an insult in Nigeria, a bizarre tradition that dates back to the 1970s and a disappointing club tour of West Africa.

In Nigeria, Dundee United, or even just Dundee, is a term used to mean “idiot” or “loser”. The origins of its use stem back to 1972, where the Scottish club embarked on a tour of West Africa.

United played against a handful of local teams and were woeful. Between May and June of that year, they played five games, winning only once, losing twice and drawing twice in a disappointing set of results of amateur teams.

Fans watching on had expected much more from one of Scotland’s top-flight sides and a headline from an article in the Nigerian Daily Express was headlined: “Don’t come back”.

The tour started off with a 2-2 draw with Stationary Stores, followed by a 1-0 victory over Benin Vipers. However, things went rapidly downhill from there.

They lost 2-0 to Enugu Rangers in a match watched by 35,000 fans, before drawing 1-1 to Mighy Jets four days later.

The tour was rounded off with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of their first opponents, Stationery Stores.

Dundee United were at the end of a long season when they went to Nigeria to play five games spread across 16 days.

Despite the tour taking place more than five decades ago, the club are still stuck with the unfortunate association within Nigeria.

So, next time you find yourself in Lagos and someone calls you a ‘Dundee’ or a ‘Dundee United’, it is not meant as a compliment.