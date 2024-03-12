Who is Michael Edwards? Liverpool confirm return for football CEO

Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group, have announced that the club’s former sporting director, Michael Edwards, has become the company’s chief executive of football.

Edwards returns to the Premier League club after leaving his role as sporting director in 2022. His new role will see him take on a broader remit relating to Liverpool’s overall football operation.

FSG president, Mike Gordon, confirmed the news on March, 12, as he shared his delight at Edwards accepting the offer.

“Michael is one of the most formidable executive talents in world football,” said Gordon.

“He returns to us in a role with greater seniority than he held previously and with a wider remit.

“It was clear when we initially reached out to him that a broader scope would be a key motivating factor for any potential return to the industry. In this regard – and many others – his ambitions matched ours.”

Who is Michael Edwards?

Edwards, 44, is held in extremely high regard at Liverpool. Initially joining the club in 2011, he went on to become sporting director from 2016 until his departure in 2022.

After leaving Merseyside, Edwards has turned down offers at both Manchester United and Chelsea.

Why is he returning to Liverpool?

Tasked with the leading the club into the post-Jurgen Klopp era, Edwards admitted that it was the size of the challenge that lay before him that made the move so appealing.

“It was vital for me that, if I did return, it had to be with renewed vigour and energy,” Edwards said in an official statement. “In practice, this means having fresh challenges and opportunities.

“As such, one of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organisation.

“I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.”

What is his role at Liverpool?

Despite leaving the club as sporting director, Edwards now returns as FSG’s (Liverpool’s owners) chief executive of football.

As head of football operations, one of his first duties will be to appoint a new sporting director.

Liverpool have had a vacancy in the role since Jorg Schmadtke left the club in January, having only made the move to Merseyside in the summer beforehand.