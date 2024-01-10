When is the Carabao Cup final? Date, kick-off time and will there be VAR?

The Carabao Cup is down to the two-legged semi-finals stage, with four teams still vying to win the first domestic trophy in English football in the 2023/24 season.

Championship side Middlesbrough stunned Chelsea in the first leg of their semi-final yesterday as Hayden Hackney’s goal proved to be the difference in a 1-0 win at the Riverside Stadium.

Liverpool welcome Fulham to Anfield in the first leg of the other semi-final on Wednesday looking to avoid an upset of their own before the return legs in two weeks’ time.

There will be a new champion this season as reigning champions Manchester United were dumped out in the fourth round by last season’s beaten finalists Newcastle.

Liverpool have won the competition a record nine times, while Chelsea have been crowned champions on five occasions. Middlesbrough have won the competition once before, while Fulham are the only team remaining yet to have won the competition previously.

When are the semi-finals?

The two-legged semi-finals began this week, with Middlesbrough taking a slender 1-0 advantage over Chelsea.

Tuesday, January 9: Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea first leg

Wednesday, January 10: Liverpool vs Fulham first leg (Anfield, 8pm GMT)

Tuesday, January 23: Chelsea vs Middlesbrough second leg (Stamford Bridge, 8pm GMT)

Wednesday, January 24: Fulham vs Liverpool second leg (Craven Cottage, 8pm GMT)

When is the final? What time is kick-off?

The Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday, February 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The kick-off time has not been determined yet but last season’s final between Manchester United and Newcastle United kicked off at 4:30pm.

Will there be VAR?

Yes. Unlike the semi-finals where there is no VAR, the video assistant refereeing system will be in place for the Wembley showpiece next month.

Will the Carabao Cup final be on TV?

Yes, the final will be shown live internationally with Sky Sports broadcasting the match in the UK and ESPN+ broadcasting the final in the USA.