Sandro Tonali FA charges explained: Newcastle United star faces further betting allegations

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for alleged breaches of gambling rules.

Tonali, 23, is already serving a 10-month ban from football issued by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for a breach of the rules in Italy, prior to his move to St James’ Park.

The FA has now alleged that the Newcastle star placed 50 bets on games that took place between August 12 and October 12 – the latter being the same day that Tonali was dismissed from the Italian camp.

Here is all you need to know about Tonali’s ban and the further charges he now faces.

Why has Sandro Tonali been charged by the FA?

An FA statment read: “Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules.

“It’s alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA Rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023.

“Sandro Tonali has until 5 April 2024 to respond.”

Beyond specifying that there 50 alleged breaches of the rules, there is no indication which matches the FA charge relates to.

Why was Tonali already banned?

Tonali was hit with a 10-month ban by the FIGC on October, 26 for betting on matches that involved his teams in Italy, Brescia, and AC Milan.

His current ban is due to expire in August, meaning that he will not be able to play for club or country until that time – and has already been ruled out of this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament.

Tonali featured just eight times for Newcastle in the Premier League before the suspension was enforced.

When will Tonali return for Newcastle?

Prior to the charges from the FA, Tonali was expected to return to competitive football from Tuesday, August 27.

However, if Tonali is found guilty of the alleged breaches, it is plausible that his ban will be increased.

What have Newcastle United said?

In a brief statement, the club said: “Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA Betting Rules.

“Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club’s full support. Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”