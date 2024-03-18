Nottingham Forest Premier League points deduction: What it means for relegation fight

Nottingham Forest have been hit with a points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

Forest have now become the second club to be docked points for the rule breach. Everton were initially hit with a 10-point penalty back in November, later reduced to six points on appeal.

The Reds drop into the relegation zone with the four-point deduction, as Luton Town leapfrog them up into 17th.

Here is all you need to know on Forest’s points deduction.

Why were Nottingham Forest hit with a points deduction?

Forest were referred to an independent commission in January after they reported losses that exceeded the allowed amount for the three-year reporting period ending in the 22/23 season.

The majority of the issue focused around Brennan Johnson’s transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

The club argued that they could have sold him within the relevant timeframe, but at a much reduced fee. In the end, the sale went through in September, after the close of the financial year, for £47.5million ($60.4m).

Can they appeal?

Yes, Forest have 14 days to give notice whether they intend to appeal the decision.

The Premier League have a set a date of May 24 – after the season finishes on May 19 – for any appeal that might be lodged.

What does this mean for the relegation battle?

Forest have now dropped down to 18th, ahead of Sheffield United and Burnley in the relegation zone, with nine games to play.

Luton Town have moved up into 17th, one point ahead of Forest. This is how the Premier League table looks after the points deduction: