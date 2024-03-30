Newcastle United injury crisis leaves fans in disbelief after epic West Ham comeback

Newcastle United fans have taken to social media to express their disbelief at the injury crisis the club are currently experiencing after their 4-3 win against West Ham.

Eddie Howe’s side lost Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron to injury in their incredible victory over the Hammers.

Almiron’s injury would have been especially frustrating for the fans after he was introduced from the bench earlier in the game.

Despite coming back from 3-1 down to win 4-3, Newcastle fans took to social media to share their frustrations at their torrid injury record this season.

“This is unbelievable what is happening with the team?!” one fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “How many more injuries? What is happening here, surely [a] bigger issue?”

Article continues after ad

Another added: “Something bizarre happening here, I’ve never ever known a single club to be this plagued with injuries in a single season.”

Article continues after ad

A third fan said: “Something has to be going on in training that’s leading to all these muscular injuries – the knee injuries are different but got to start to question what’s going on behind the scenes.”

Regardless of the unfolding injury crisis at St James’ Park, the Toon Army had reason to celebrate after they came back from 3-1 down to claim all three points against West Ham.

A Harvey Barnes rocket in the 90th minute from the edge of the penalty area completed the comeback despite being two goals down in the final 15 minutes.

Article continues after ad

The result sees the Magpies move one point behind West Ham, with a game in hand on the east London club.

Newcastle have suffered from a crippling run of injuries this season, with as many as 12 players out of the team during December in a damaging period of their Premier League campaign.

Despite the result, Howe will have plenty to ponder ahead of their next game against Everton on Tuesday, April 2. Anthony Gordon’s second yellow card for kicking the ball away in injury time will only compound issues for the Newcastle boss ahead of their clash with the Toffees.

Article continues after ad