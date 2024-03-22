Manchester United stars roast Douglas Luiz after infamous goal celebration

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has mocked Douglas Luiz’s infamous goal celebration during Aston Villa’s 2-1 defeat to the Red Devils in February.

In a crucial match for Man United’s chances of a Champions League spot next season, Erik ten Hag’s side took the lead at Villa Park through a 17th minute strike from Rasmus Hojlund.

The hosts leveled the scores thanks to Luiz’s equaliser from a corner in the second-half. The 25-year-old dropped to his knees inside the penalty area and pulled off a shimmy in front of the Man United defence – a celebration that is still having an impact more than a month later.

Scott McTominay’s 86th minute winner would eventually see Man United claim all three points, but it seems that the squad have not forgotten Luiz’s antics from that day.

Garnacho leads Manchester United squad in Douglas Luiz celebration

In a video posted on social media, Garnacho, Amad and Willy Kambwala were taking part in training at the Trafford Training Centre, otherwise known as Carrington.

Garnacho is seen to spread his arms wide and drop to his knees as he replicates Luiz’s infamous celebration, with Amad and Kambwala quickly following suit.

Despite the playful jibe from the Man United youngsters, it may well be Aston Villa that have the last laugh come the end of the season in May.

Unai Emery’s side sit in fourth place, nine points clear of Man United with a far superior goal difference (+18) compared to their top-four rivals.

Man United are currently in sixth with just 10 games left to play, with Tottenham, also hopeful of a place in Europe’s premier competition next season, ahead of them in fifth with a six-point cushion on the Red Devils.

There could yet be a chance for five teams from the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League, but that depends on the coefficient rankings at the end of the season.