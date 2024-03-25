Manchester United fans mocked for embarrassing Denis Irwin error amid Hall of Fame outrage

Manchester United fans were outraged after former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame over Denis Irwin – but many of the club’s supporters have now been mocked online for spelling the legend’s name wrong.

Cole became the first person to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame this year. The defender enjoyed huge success with both Chelsea and Arsenal and has now been recognised for his remarkable career.

Yet Man United fans were frustrated that Irwin was not picked over Cole, as they took to social media to express their frustration.

But it soon turned out that many fans did not know how to spell Irwin’s first name, writing Dennis with a double ‘n’, instead of Denis.

It did not take long before fans of rival clubs saw the irony in their calls for Irwin to be included in the Hall of Fame, despite not knowing how to spell his name.

“Hilarious to see people supporting Denis Irwin this morning and then getting DENNIS Irwin trending. You can’t love him that much if not one of you can even spell the fella’s name!” wrote one fan on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Another said: “I love how ‘Dennis Irwin’ is trending because of this [Cole’s induction]. I wonder what Denis Irwin will think of it all?”

“‘Dennis Irwin’ trending because so many experts are furious about this news, adamant that Irwin was better than Cole,” penned a third fan. “Experts who can’t even spell the man’s name (it’s Denis) Football discourse on Twitter… you gotta love it.”

Manchester United fans were not the only ones up in arms after Cole was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Arsenal supporters were furious when their club took to social media to praise the 43-year-old following the news. They took issue with the fact that a player who left Arsenal for their bitter rivals Chelsea in 2006 was being celebrated, with some even calling Cole a “snake”.

