Kylian Mbappé confirmed as Real Madrid signing by Fabrizio Romano

After months of rumors surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s next destination, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that his next club will be Champions League winners Real Madrid.

The France striker previously revealed that he was leaving his current club, Paris Saint-Germain, via an emotional video last month. His next destination was not entirely clear, though Real Madrid was the only club said to be in contention for his signature.

According to a post on Fabrizio Romano’s Twitter/X account, the deal to sign Mbappé is complete, with the journalist confirming that “every document has been signed, sealed and completed.”

In addition, details in the post seemingly confirm that the decision to go to Madrid was made back in February. There is also no transfer fee related to the deal, as Mbappé’s contract with his now former club runs out this summer.

The timeline for the transfer also appears to be unusually protracted moving forward. The club is expected to announce the player’s arrival on Monday, though they won’t be able to officially present Mbappé until mid-July, following the conclusion of the Euros this summer.

The Frenchmen joins a club who are celebrating their 15th Champions League victory, claiming the title against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. The win marks the sixth time they have walked away with the trophy in just ten years.

Following last night’s final, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti refused to comment on the transfer, saying that he would not be talking about anyone not currently in Real Madrid’s squad.

English prodigy Jude Bellingham, who also featured extensively in the Champions League Final, has been a little more forthcoming, saying that the striker would “take us to the next level,” if and when he became a Madrid player.

The Frenchmen has big shoes to fill, following the exit of his countryman Karim Benzema in 2023, a player who scored 238 goals for the club. That said, Real Madrid started the Champions League final without a recognized striker and competition for his place is surprisingly low considering the prestige of the side overall.