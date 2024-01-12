Full Premier League injury list as Newcastle United hit with fresh blow amid Man City boost

The Premier League returns to action on Friday after a weekend off because of the FA Cup third round.

We have now reached the mid-season break in the Premier League, meaning only half of the teams will play this weekend and the other half of the teams will play next weekend.

Newcastle United are in action against champions Man City and they have been dealt another injury blow, adding to their catalogue of woes on the treatment table.

Article continues after ad

Head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed Brazil international Joelinton will be missing for six weeks with a quad injury picked up in last weekend’s win over Sunderland.

Article continues after ad

With Man City welcoming back star man Kevin De Bruyne last weekend, it is an even bigger blow for the Magpies who are down to the bare bones in midfield.

And with a number of Premier League players jetting off to the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup this week, here are the latest injury, suspension and availability concerns for every team in the English top flight.

Article continues after ad

Premier League injuries, suspensions and absences in full

AFC Bournemouth

Tyler Adams (thigh injury, potential return: March 2)

Hamed Traore (illness, potential return: February 17)

Marcos Senesi (suspension, potential return: February 1)

Lloyd Kelly (thigh injury, potential return: February 1)

Milos Kerkez (ankle injury, potential return: January 21)

Article continues after ad

Dominic Solanke (minor knock, potential return: January 21)

Adam Smith (minor knock, potential return: January 21)

Ryan Fredericks (shin/heel injury, potential return: unknown)

Dango Outtara (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Antoine Semenyo (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Article continues after ad

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber (knee injury, potential return: April 20)

Fabio Vieira (pelvic injury, potential return: February 4)

Thomas Partey (thigh injury, potential return: February 4)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (shin/heel injury, potential return: January 20)

Gabriel Jesus (knee injury, potential return: January 20)

Mohamed Elneny (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (international duty at Asian Cup, potential return: TBC)

Article continues after ad

Aston Villa

Emiliano Buendia (knee injury, potential return: June 3)

Tyrone Mings (knee injury, potential return: June 3)

Article continues after ad

Lucas Digne (thigh injury, potential return: January 30)

Pau Torres (ankle injury, potential return: January 14)

Youri Tielemans (shin injury, potential return: January 14)

Robin Olsen (minor knock, potential return: January 14)

Bertrand Traore (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Brentford

Rico Henry (knee injury, potential return: June 3)

Bryan Mbuemo (ankle injury, potential return: March 30)

Aaron Hickey (thigh injury, potential return: February 5)

Kevin Schade (groin injury, potential return: February 5)

Kristoffer Ajer (ankle injury, potential return: January 20)

Article continues after ad

Ivan Toney (suspension, potential return: January 20)

Ben Mee (suspension, potential return: January 20)

Article continues after ad

Yoanne Wissa (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Frank Onyeka (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Saman Ghoddos (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Christian Norgaard (ankle injury, potential return: unknown)

Brighton & Hove Albion

Joel Veltman (knee injury, potential return: February 17)

Julio Enciso (knee injury, potential return: February 10)

Tariq Lamptey (thigh injury, potential return: February 3)

Article continues after ad

Ansu Fati (thigh injury, potential return: February 3)

Kaoru Mitoma (international duty at Asian Cup, potential return: TBC)

Simon Adingra (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Igor (minor knock, potential return: January 20)

Article continues after ad

Solly March (knee injury, potential return: unknown)

Burnley

Luca Koleosho (knee injury, potential return: June 3)

Charlie Taylor (shoulder injury, potential return: February 10)

Hjalmar Ekdal (knee injury, potential return: January 31)

Jordan Beyer (thigh injury, potential return: January 31)

Chelsea

Wesley Fofana (knee injury, potential return: June 3)

Article continues after ad

Reece James (thigh injury, potential return: March 30)

Marc Cucurella (ankle injury, potential return: March 2)

Romeo Lavia (thigh injury, potential return: January 31)

Robert Sanchez (knee injury, potential return: January 31)

Carney Chukwuemeka (knee injury, potential return: January 13)

Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring injury, potential return: unknown)

Trevoh Chalobah (thigh injury, potential return: unknown)

Christopher Nkunku (hip injury, potential return: unknown)

Article continues after ad

Nicolas Jackson (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Crystal Palace

Cheick Doucoure (achilles injury, potential return: June 3)

Article continues after ad

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh injury, February 17)

Joel Ward (thigh injury, potential return: January 30)

Rob Holding (ankle injury, potential return: January 20)

Sam Johnstone (calf injury, potential return: January 20)

Michael Olise (thigh injury, potential return: unknown)

Jordan Ayew (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Everton

Dele Alli (pelvic injury, potential return: February 3)

Ashley Young (minor knock, potential return: January 14)

Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh injury, potential return: January 14)

Dwight McNeil (ankle injury, potential return: January 30)

Idrissa Gana Gueye (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fulham

Adama Traore (hamstring injury, potential return: January 24)

Tim Ream (calf injury, potential return: January 13)

Calvin Bassey (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Fode Ballo-Toure (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Alex Iwobi (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Liverpool

Joel Matip (knee injury, potential return: September 1)

Stefan Bajcetic (unknown, potential return: February 24)

Thiago Alcantara (pelvic injury, potential return: February 24)

Kostas Tsimikas (shoulder injury, potential return: February 4)

Article continues after ad

Andrew Robertson (shoulder injury, potential return: February 4)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee injury, potential return: January 30)

Dominik Szoboszlai (thigh injury, potential return: January 21)

Article continues after ad

Wataru Endo (international duty at Asian Cup, potential return: TBC)

Mo Salah (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Luton Town

Marvelous Nakamba (knee injury, potential return: April 20)

Reece Burke (thigh injury, potential return: January 30)

Dan Potts (hamstring injury, potential return: January 30)

Jacob Brown (knee injury, potential return: January 16)

Issa Kabore (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Article continues after ad

Man City

John Stones (ankle injury, potential return: January 31)

Erling Haaland (foot injury, potential return: January 31)

Manchester United

Mason Mount (calf injury, potential return: January 27)

Tyrell Malacia (knee injury, potential return: January 14)

Victor Lindelof (pelvic injury, potential return: January 14

Article continues after ad

Harry Maguire (pelvic injury, potential return: January 14)

Anthony Martial (virus, potential return: January 14)

Sofyan Amrabat (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Newcastle United

Sandro Tonali (suspension, potential return: August 31)

Nick Pope (shoulder injury, potential return: April 13)

Article continues after ad

Joelinton (thigh injury, potential return: March 2)

Joe Willock (heel injury, potential return: February 17)

Elliot Anderson (back injury, potential return: February 17)

Harvey Barnes (toe injury, potential return: February 10)

Matt Targett (hamstring injury, potential return: February 10)

Jacob Murphy (shoulder injury, potential return: January 30)

Callum Wilson (calf injury, potential return: January 30)

Javi Manquillo (groin injury, potential return: unknown)

Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi (groin injury, potential return: March 9)

Article continues after ad

Felipe (thigh injury, potential return: January 30)

Anthony Elanga (minor knock, potential return: January 20)

Article continues after ad

Divock Origi (groin injury, potential return: January 20)

Ibrahim Sangare (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Ola Aina (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Moussa Niakate (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Cheikhou Kouyate (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Willy Boly (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Serge Aurier (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Article continues after ad

Sheffield United

Chris Basham (ankle injury, potential return: June 3)

Article continues after ad

Max Lowe (minor strain, potential return: January 30)

John Egan (ankle injury, potential return: January 21)

Tom Davies (thigh injury, potential return: January 21)

Jayden Bogle (concussion, potential return: January 21)

George Baldock (minor knock, potential return: January 21)

Anel Ahmedhodzic (minor knock, potential return: January 21)

Auston Trusty (minor knock, potential return: January 21)

Daniel Jebbison (illness, potential return: January 21)

Yasser Larouci (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Article continues after ad

Anis Ben Slimane (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Tottenham Hotspur

Ivan Perisic (knee injury, potential return: June 1)

Alejo Veliz (knee injury, potential return: March 2)

Manor Solomon (knee injury, potential return: January 31)

Article continues after ad

Cristian Romero (thigh injury, potential return: January 14)

James Maddison (ankle injury, potential return: January 14)

Yves Bissouma (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Pape Sarr (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Son Heung-Min (international duty at Asian Cup, potential return: TBC)

Article continues after ad

Ben Davies (hamstring injury, potential return: unknown)

Giovani Lo Celso (thigh injury, potential return: unknown)

Dane Scarlett (hamstring injury, potential return: unknown)

West Ham United

Lucas Paqueta (calf injury, potential return: March 2)

Michail Antonio (knee injury, potential return: February 1)

Jarrod Bowen (ankle injury, potential return: February 1)

Konstantinos Mavropanos (minor knock, potential return: January 16)

Article continues after ad

Vladimir Coufal (minor knock, potential return: January 16)

Mohammed Kudus (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Nayef Aguerd (international duty at African Cup of Nations, potential return: TBC)

Article continues after ad

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Joao Gomes (suspension, potential return: February 4)

Jonny Otto (unavailable for selection, potential return: February 3)

Mario Lemina (family bereavement, potential return: January 22)

Hwang Hee-Chan (international duty at Asian Cup, potential return: TBC)