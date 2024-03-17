Darts star Luke Littler roasts Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after Manchester United defeat

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler has taken aim at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on social media after Manchester United’s incredible 4-3 victory in the FA Cup.

Amad’s 121st minute winner secured Man United’s trip to Wembley to take on Coventry City in the semi-finals.

The tie looked destined to be decided on penalties, before the 21-year-old slotted home as Old Trafford erupted.

Amad was shown a red card for taking his shirt off during the wild celebrations. The young forward admitted after the match that he “forgot” he had already been booked.

Luke Littler trolls Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Littler, a Man United fan, did not miss the opportunity to poke fun at their bitter rivals following the win.

Taking to social media, the 17-year-old posted a tongue-in-cheek comment claiming he has more “trebles” than Klopp.

Alongside a picture of the pair, the caption read: “What’s the difference between Luke Littler & Jurgen Klopp? Littler has more trebles!”

Winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Premier League, otherwise known as the domestic treble, is now impossible for Liverpool following their defeat to Man United.

Klopp’s side won the League Cup back in February and are second to Arsenal in the Premier League on goal difference.

They can technically still win a treble this season if they are successful in their Europa League campaign. The Reds will come up against Italian Serie A side, Atalanta, in the quarter-finals.

Should Man United beat Coventry City in their semi-final at Wembley, they will play the winner of Man City vs Chelsea in the final.