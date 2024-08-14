YouTuber WhistlinDiesel reveals his own canned Premium Alcohol drink ‘Alcolo’

Popular YouTuber Cody ‘WhistlinDiesel’ Detwiler is entering the influencer beverage game with his alcoholic drink ‘Alcolo.’

WhistlinDiesel is known for his wild stunts like destroying cars such as a Tesla Cybertruck and a Ferrari, but the creator also has a savvy business side.

For instance, he launched his merch line dubbed MonsterMax and on August 13, revealed his latest side hustle: Alcolo.

In an Instagram post, Detwiler announced he had spent the last year crafting Alcolo, calling it the “future of the beverage industry.”

“Shipments will soon be rolling out to thousands of stores in early September,” he said.

The drink comes in a 12OZ can and has an alcohol volume of 8%, making it stronger than most beers, but not as high as wine or spirits.

The brand also confirmed that on Saturday, August 17, fans would be able to try out Alcolo for the first time at a “giant event in downtown Nashville.”

In the comments, Detwiler denied claims by users that he had bought into an existing company and wasn’t actually starting his product.

“People said I got paid to promote a drink, or another company. Which is far from the truth,” he explained. “This is something we conceptualized, built out, and presented to someone who could help produce it as efficiently as possible. This is no different than a company sending a factory a product order.”

WhistlinDiesel is far from the first creator to enter the beverage game and likely won’t be the last. Most notably, Logan Paul and KSI have been extremely successful with the launch of Prime Hydration and its many flavors.

Twitch and Kick streamer Amouranth also entered the alcoholic drink market with her own beer made by a Polish-based brewery.

Disgraced YouTuber Dr Disrespect also released his own drink in the form of Black Steel Bourbon, but the company’s site has since been taken offline after the streamer admitted he was banned on Twitch for sending inappropriate DMs to a minor.