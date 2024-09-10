‘World’s most beautiful’ McDonald’s reopens with 5-star hotel comparisons

A McDonald’s location that’s been dubbed one of the most elegant and extravagant of the chain’s stores has just reopened, and it feels like stepping into another world.

We’ve heard of some pretty bizarre McDonald’s locations throughout the years, with perhaps one of the more unusual being one in New Mexico, which was modeled after a UFO and lives in a town obsessed with alien sightings.

There are other McDonald’s locations surrounding the globe that appear to transport you back in time, like the one in Bordeaux, France. This one is modeled to look like a 1950s diner and comes complete with a ton of vintage McDonald’s memorabilia items, including an old-fashioned jukebox that lets you flip through a Rolodex of retro music.

But perhaps one of the most glamorous McDonald’s locations in the world resides in Nyugati Railway Station in Budapest.

Believe it or not, the station was designed by Austrian architect August de Serres, who later went on to help build the Eiffel Tower.

Tripadvisor The inside of this McDonald’s location looks more like a palace

It features an opulent design that still retains some of its original features, including antique lamps and painted stucco ceilings. The store closed its doors in January to undergo a big upgrade including touchscreen kiosks, but has now reopened to the public.

It has been continuously referred to in the media as the ‘most elegant,’ McDonald’s location in existence, juxtaposed with modern features including a conveyor belt that allows you to see your food pass on a conveyor belt between the two levels of the kitchen.

Tripadvisor users who visited the branch were captivated by its grandeur, writing: “The interior is absolutely beautiful and looks more like a restaurant in a 5-star hotel.”

“This is the most beautiful McDonald’s I’ve been to, I’ve been here lots of times over the years and it still impresses me,” another wrote.

“No one in the States believes me when I show my pictures and describe the beauty of, yes, a McDonald’s,” one claimed.

This isn’t the only glamorous McDonald’s location to go viral on social media. Back in June, TikTok was in awe after a woman revealed a video of herself visiting the ‘McDonald’s McMansion.’