World’s “coolest” McDonald’s store lets you eat inside an old airplane

Hidden away in a little town in New Zealand, McDonald’s fans will find a hidden gem, as in the centre lies an old abandoned plane that doubles up as one of the chain’s restaurants.

We’ve come across some pretty bizarre McDonald’s locations throughout the years. Perhaps one of the strangest is the “creepy” looking UFO-shaped McDonald’s in New Mexico, that lives in a town obsessed with alien sightings.

Some other locations are just downright bougie, like the viral McMansion, which is kitted out with hanging light fixtures, plush tables and chairs, a glass conservatory, and a grand staircase.

Others let you step back in time, giving patrons a dining experience straight out of the 1950s, complete with a jukebox and vintage memorabilia.

But the McDonald’s location that’s been deemed the “coolest” of them all, features a decommissioned Second World War era Douglas DC-3 aircraft, also known as Dakotas. The plane was originally built way back in 1943, but according to the owners, used as a passenger plane in Australia during the 1960s.

While you can’t order your food inside the plane, you can pop into the McDonald’s restaurant adjacent, and carry your tray inside the plane, which holds up to 20 customers at a time.

The plane is incredibly eye-catching, emblazoned with the McDonald’s logo on the surface of the plane. It’s been open to customers for over thirty years, first purchased by the franchise back in 1990.

Tripadvisor You can grab your takeout and enjoy your meal in a totally unique atmosphere

The location’s owners, Eileen and Des are proud to own the establishment, revealing: “We got a lot of publicity from all over the world and our locals are very proud of it. It has become a landmark here in New Zealand.”

It’s certainly popular among Tripadvisor customers, who credit the location as the “coolest” McDonald’s they’ve ever stepped foot in.

“It’s so unique and special. I think everyone should go there once, even just seeing it from outside when you travel through Taupo,” another wrote.

“Where else can you sit and eat your McDonald’s meal inside an aeroplane? The novelty alone is pretty cool, but the initial shock of seeing a large DC3 plane mounted on the top of a McDonald’s restaurant is just plane (pun intended) awesome!” one commented, clearly impressed.

If you’re looking for more weird and wonderful McDonald’s locations to feast your eyes on, why not take a look at this one in Budapest, that’s been labelled the world’s “most beautiful” McDonald’s and compared to a five-star hotel?