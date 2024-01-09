Woman takes Grandpa to Target just so she can buy another Stanley cup

A Reddit user revealed a bizarre situation where a person took their grandpa to Target in order to secure another coveted Stanley cup.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have surely heard of all the craze surrounding the coveted pink Stanley cups.

People have been camping outside of Target for hours to try and secure these limited edition items, leading to several heated scuffles.

One man even jumped a counter at Target to get his hands on one.

Article continues after ad

One of the reasons why these items are so highly sought after is that they’re limited to one to two per person. This has led many people to take drastic measures in order to collect them.

Article continues after ad

Grandpa taken to Target to get an extra Stanley cup

In a Reddit thread, users debated why the Stanley cups were so popular. Some just didn’t get it, writing: “Am I the only one who doesn’t like these huge cups? They’re bulky to carry around and annoying af. I have a slim one that I got for like $15 at the grocery store.”

Article continues after ad

“I think obsessing over a cup brand is weird,” another concurred.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

This led some users to share experiences of the measures people took to secure these exclusive items.

“It’s insane. My friend went to another town to get it. My other friend went and brought her grandpa too to get one for our friend who was at work.”

Article continues after ad

“I don’t get it,” she writes about the situation. “It’s pretty but the resale and trade value are extreme.”

Article continues after ad

“It looked like black Friday from back in the day. I wouldn’t get outta bed for one if they were selling door to door, let alone stand in line or fight over them,” another said.

One user concluded that people were going to “overpay the hell out of someone,” to grab one of the cups after they were sold out.

The Reddit user is correct about the cups’ trade values, as these coveted cups are currently being sold for $500 on eBay.

Article continues after ad