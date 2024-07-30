Woman reveals “best kept secret” for getting meal at Disney for just $8

Walt Disney World, though one of the most popular attractions in the world with over 17 million visitors each year, is also renowned for being challenging for tourists with a budget, but one woman has found a hack that might save you some money.

TikToker, Myriam Estrella, accumulated over 170,000 views after she showed people how she managed to cut food costs while visiting Disney World. “This $8 Disney meal hack is insane,” she captioned the video.

Myriam had managed to grab a full meal at the park, including a drink for only $8, noting: “There is no meal at Disney that is as cheap as $8 with a drink. Usually, that’s at least $20.”

In this hack that she posted, Myriam ordered what appeared to be a kid’s meal. We see a smaller portion of salmon, green beans, french fries, and rice, along with a drink, which the TikToker claimed was more than enough to fill you up after a long day of exploring.

“Disney can be incredibly expensive, but it doesn’t have to be expensive, like with these little hacks,” she concluded in the video.

According to the comments section, the place where she grabbed the value meal was Harbor House, which can be found at Liberty Square at Magic Kingdom Park.

Many had already discovered the hack themselves, writing: “Best kept secret! You get the most goods there for your buck. The three seafood combo is enough for two people.”

Another added: Literally knew exactly where you were eating before you even showed your food! One of our favorite places to eat.”

“Always buy a kid’s meal. It’s so much food and it’s so cheap!” one user wrote, agreeing with Myriam.

Some had their own hacks, telling fellow visitors: “The real hack is making note of which QSRs let you fill up your own drink. BOOM! Unlimited refills!”

“You should see the kids’ meal at Connections Cafe. A HUGE slice of pizza, two sides, and a drink for $8,” another said.

