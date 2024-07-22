Woman buys protein shake from Popeye’s and everyone is very confused

A woman went viral on TikTok after she claimed to have purchased a $2 protein shake from Popeyes, leaving everyone feeling incredibly confused.

Gab posted the video back on July 10, where she showed herself carrying the shake. “Maybe I’m the only person that didn’t know this,” she said in the clip, “but Popeye’s has $2 protein shakes on Tuesdays, so cheers.”

“Ok usually I am a protein shake hater BUT the caramel fudge slaps and for TWO DOLLARS in this economy??? Run,” she wrote in the caption. It has since gone on to gain more than 492,000 views.

The video caused a flurry of confusion, with one user writing: “I’m here now. The lady at the cash register is looking at me like I’m crazy. She said ‘We only sell chicken here sir’, what do I do next?”

“As a Popeye’s employee, I didn’t even know we did this,” another said.

“Girl you sent me to the wrong Popeyes!” one exclaimed.

It turned out that the Popeye’s that sold the protein shake displayed in the video is a totally different business to the popular chicken chain founded in Louisiana.

The one referred to in the video is actually Popeye’s Supplements Canada, “The very first sports nutrition retail outlet in Canada. TODAY, it is Canada’s largest sports nutrition retailer with Over 100 Locations coast to coast!” the website writes.

Though they don’t explicitly mention that they have $2 shake Tuesdays, one commenter underneath the video did say “It’s the Popeyes locations only in British Columbia and Quebec.”

Commenters speculated that as a result of the video, a lot of confusion was set to ensue: “Girl you are about to get us cussed out by people going to Popeyes looking for a protein shake,”

To which Gab replied: “I know, my local store already told me they’ve been getting calls.”

Gab isn’t the first user to go viral on the platform over a milkshake. TikTok’s famous ‘peach milkshake girl’ resurfaced again this July two years after the original clip.