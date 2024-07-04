Why this restaurant is suing customer over generous $3000 tip

A Pennsylvania-based eatery has reportedly filed a lawsuit after a customer left a $3000 tip on a $13 meal.

Back in June 2022, Eric Smith dined at Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe in Scranton and ordered stromboli, which only cost $13.25. Mariana Lambert, his server, became emotional when she received a tip of $3000.

The staff at the restaurant – which gain popularity after references in The Office – were shocked to receive such a huge tip. Yet, it turned out to be too good to be true when the customer decided to dispute the tip with his credit card company.

“It really meant a lot to me because everyone’s going through stuff. It really touched my heart. I still can’t believe it. I’m still in shock,” Lambert said.

The interaction made the news back in 2022.

Because the tip was of such a high value, senior staff at the restaurant checked with Smith that the number of zeros on the check was correct, and they even asked him for ID to verify his identity.

After everything was checked out, the staff were elated by the gesture and noticed that Smith had written ‘tips for Jesus’ on the check.

When Smith was asked about the note, he revealed that he had left the tip after being inspired by a social media trend called ‘Tips for Jesus.’ He decided to do it after seeing how hospitable Lambert was.

Why did this restaurant sue the customer?

Things took a turn for the worse when a few weeks later, Alfredo Cafe received a letter stating that Smith was disputing the tip.

Zachary Jacobson, who works at the cafe, said: “We thought somebody was actually trying to do a good thing. And then now we are, what, three months later? Not even, and there’s nothing. There’s nothing to show for it at this point.”

The cafe had already given the tip to Lambert, so had to repay Smith out of their own pockets. They tried to communicate with Smith over Facebook, but after they received no response, filed for a civil lawsuit.

“Unfortunately, we had to file charges through the magistrate’s office because now we’re just out of this money at this point. And he told us to sue him. So that’s what we’re going to end up doing, I guess,” Jacobson said.

YouTube Eric Smith even took photos with staff.

This situation gained a lot of traction in the local area, so much so that people launched a GoFundMe that was eventually shut down after the restaurant refused to accept the money.

Although Smith was given his money back, this is known as a ‘provisional payment’ that is given to the disputer until the dispute is solved, once this case goes through all the appropriate legal proceedings, the money will be returned to the party who wins the case.

As the restaurant confirmed with the customer about the tip, and the fact that he waited three months to dispute this, people online feel that the restaurant should have the $3000 returned to them.

However, others who have gone through similar situations stated that credit card companies frequently side with customers.

Another hospitality worker got lucky for his service and got to keep the money as TikTok paid off an Uber Eats driver’s wedding after he went viral for leaving a heartfelt note for a customer.