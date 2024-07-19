Why this new Domino’s store doesn’t sell any pizzas

Domino’s is known for its legendary pizza status, rivaling some of the biggest fast food brands in the US, but it has one location that serves something a bit different.

Domino’s has been making waves this year. In their most recent deal, they guaranteed customers free pizza for a whole year to celebrate their partnership with Uber Eats.

The chain is so strongly associated with pizza, in fact, that you couldn’t imagine it serving anything else. But, in this one location in Tokyo, Domino’s is swapping pizza for milkshakes.

Domino’s Shake Stand Omotesando opened on Tuesday in Tokyo’s trendy Omotesando neighborhood. It’s completely dedicated to serving up milkshakes instead of pizza. Some of the flavors include Real Strawberry, Rich Chocolate, Tropical Coconut, and Happy Milk.

This Domino’s prioritizes milkshakes

It turns out that the Domino’s location in Japan has been in business for a while, despite its famed reputation.

The shakes are “Made with milk and ice cream, but with no water added, Domino’s boasts that they maintain their rich, sweet flavor from the first drop to the last, no matter how slowly you may be savoring each sip.”

In addition to these flavors, there are a couple more offerings on the menu, including the exclusive “Omotesando Shake” flavors: Creamy Matcha, Fresh Peach, Rich Espresso, and Summer Lemon.

Domino’s has somewhat of a rivalry at the moment with a highly competitive pizza brand. Pizza Hut announced that they were the official sponsor of Domino’s this summer in an epic troll campaign.